Experts talk about human trafficking amid the pandemic

It looks so different than what you might think.
When most people think of sex trafficking, they picture women and children who’ve been kidnapped and forced into this situation.
Victim advocates Suzanne Smith and Sarah Forrest know that’s often not the case.
Rarely are sex traffickers strangers to their victims.
Instead, they may be relatives or even so-called friends.
And with the COVID-19-caused economic fallout and isolation, the risks to potential victims could be even greater.
Smith and Forrest quickly debunk the idea that traffickers aren’t known by their victims.
“They (traffickers) are their dads, husbands, boyfriends, uncles, friends — people they trust and have that authority or power-control over them,” said Smith, executive director of The Bridge in Fremont, which helps victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Forrest, whose work deals specifically with children, agrees.
“It’s very rare that it involves kidnapping or strangers abducting children,” said Forrest, who works for the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers.
More often, victims are children who are traded by a parent or caregiver for money or other goods such as drugs, Forrest said.
Or they’re children who’ve been exploited online or over social media apps by someone who starts a relationship with them, pretending to be somebody they’re not.
Or they’re a vulnerable child who is unsafe in their home or who ends up on the street, relying on selling sex acts to meet basic needs like food, shelter and clothing.
“I want to emphasize that both girls and boys are sexually exploited/sex trafficked in Nebraska and nationally,” Forrest said.
Maddie Walker of the Nebraska Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence cites other situations where individuals are vulnerable.
Walker, the coalition’s human trafficking program coordinator, said LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning) individuals — especially those who are homeless — are more at risk for violence victimization overall, including sex trafficking.
“Youth who are either involved in the juvenile justice system or have an out-of-home placement may be more at risk for trafficking as well,” Walker said.
Smith said The Bridge isn’t working with a lot of sex trafficking victims in this area and knows it occurs on a larger scale in other parts of the state.
However, Smith knows it is happening and has happened in the area, because they’ve worked with victims.
In sex trafficking, many times drugs and weapons are involved. It’s a source of income for the trafficker and others involved in keeping the woman stuck in the situation, Smith said.
The Bridge worked with a woman who’d been trafficked in three states.
“She had been brought to Fremont from a southern state and she didn’t even know what state she was in,” Smith said. “When the trafficker (her boyfriend) left to do whatever business he was doing, she was left in a motel with other people who were to watch her so she couldn’t leave.”
The trafficker assaulted her and she was taken to an emergency room, where personnel called The Bridge.
When asked how she could be helped, the woman said she just wanted to go home.
“She didn’t want to make a police report. It’s too big. There’s so many people involved in that whole culture, that whole system and it’s dangerous,” Smith said.
The agency helped the woman go home.
Smith said traffickers often target vulnerable people — those without a strong network of support people or family. The trafficker takes in the victim, who has nowhere else to go. Often, victims are given drugs to keep them vulnerable.
Some women are undocumented, battered immigrant women fearful of their status and being deported. Some women are young without life experience.
So when they’re told no one will help them, they believe it.
Smith spoke with one woman, who’d been trafficked decades ago, but called to talk.
The woman said she was treated well by the trafficker at first.
“They praised her for what she was doing and she felt some self-worth. She didn’t have anything else. No one ever told her she did anything well,” Smith said.
The good feeling was short-lived.
Then the woman couldn’t live with what she was doing and took drugs to try to numb herself so she could get through it.
She became an addict.
Smith said the woman was able to get out of sex trafficking, because of the drug issue and went into rehab.
The woman still carried a lot guilt, because there were parts of the situation that had made her feel like she had some value.
Smith said domestic violence programs along the Interstate have higher numbers of sex-trafficking victims.
“I know during the flood, when we had a lot of people coming in and contracting for construction work to rebuild the bridges and the roads, we had a few cases during that time,” Smith said.
COVID-19 pandemic presents other challenges.
“The economic fallout is probably what’s going to increase the number of people being victimized by human trafficking,” Walker said. “People might be in dire straits, be facing eviction, have less access to basic resources and that just makes them highly vulnerable to someone who wants to take advantage of them.”
Smith also said when people need to make money they look at places that are riskier, not realizing what they’re getting involved in — until it’s too late.
She cites the situation where a woman was offered good money to do construction work in Nebraska, but instead was trafficked.
By the time The Bridge was able to help the woman, she’d already been through so much.
“She was on drugs,” Smith said. “She was exhausted, couldn’t tell you all the states she’d been in. She was embarrassed and humiliated and afraid to call her parents and scared to death to tell anybody what was going on.”
Often, victims have been so violated they can’t talk about everything that’s happened to them, because they’ve been trying to disconnect mentally and emotionally from what’s happened.
Pandemic-caused isolation creates other challenges.
“No one is going to visit or check in,” Smith said. “For the longest time, you couldn’t go to church. You couldn’t go to a restaurant. You didn’t go anywhere public so it made it really easy to not notice that someone hasn’t been around or to see how they’re doing.”
Smith encourages people to check in with their neighbors and family members. People need to listen and not minimize if a friend is talking about a potential deal or someone who makes them uncomfortable.
“It’s always a good thing to talk with your children about what is healthy and safe,” Smith said.
Children need to know the difference between right and wrong touching even by family members. Children need to know their body is their’s and if they’re ever uncomfortable they need to tell a safe person.
Smith said people who have been victimized get a despondent look that something isn’t right.
“If you know your friend or neighbor, ask about it,” Smith said.
Smith said people also can give the person the phone number for The Bridge (888)-721-4340.
“We’re fortunate to have so many resources connected to us — specifically working with sex trafficking and human trafficking that we can help someone locally and throughout the United States get to safety,” Smith said.
More information about The Bridge is available at: http://www.bridgefromviolence.com
