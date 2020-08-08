Experts talk about human trafficking amid the pandemic

So when they’re told no one will help them, they believe it.

Smith spoke with one woman, who’d been trafficked decades ago, but called to talk.

The woman said she was treated well by the trafficker at first.

“They praised her for what she was doing and she felt some self-worth. She didn’t have anything else. No one ever told her she did anything well,” Smith said.

The good feeling was short-lived.

Then the woman couldn’t live with what she was doing and took drugs to try to numb herself so she could get through it.

She became an addict.

Smith said the woman was able to get out of sex trafficking, because of the drug issue and went into rehab.

The woman still carried a lot guilt, because there were parts of the situation that had made her feel like she had some value.

Smith said domestic violence programs along the Interstate have higher numbers of sex-trafficking victims.