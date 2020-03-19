Extension associate warns of coronavirus scams

The FDA is particularly concerned that products that claim to cure, treat or serious diseases like COVID-19 may cause consumers to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment – which can lead to serious and life-threatening harm.

“Any type of crisis, especially as one as far reaching as this one brings the best and the worst out of people,” Loftis told the Tribune. “Keeping yourself safe by keeping others safe is very important. There are no magic serums to fix this, so please don’t fall for any of these scam opportunities. Be aware and don’t fall for them. When the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have something, we will hear about it. Don’t waste your money on any ‘quick fixes’ because there aren’t any, no matter how good the advertisement is! Stay safe and keep your money safe too by keeping it in your pocket!”