Extension associate warns of coronavirus scams

Mary Loftis is warning the public about coronavirus-related scams.
Loftis is a Nebraska Extension Associate and State Department of Insurance (SHIP) counselor.
“Fraudsters are taking advantage of the current coronavirus epidemic,” she said.
Loftis said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued warning letters to seven companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19 products.
“These products are unapproved drugs that pose significant risks to patient health and violate federal law,” Loftis said in a prepared statement. “The warning letters are the first to be issued by the FDA for unapproved products intended to prevent or treat ‘Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019.’”
The FDA is particularly concerned that products that claim to cure, treat or serious diseases like COVID-19 may cause consumers to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment – which can lead to serious and life-threatening harm.
“Any type of crisis, especially as one as far reaching as this one brings the best and the worst out of people,” Loftis told the Tribune. “Keeping yourself safe by keeping others safe is very important. There are no magic serums to fix this, so please don’t fall for any of these scam opportunities. Be aware and don’t fall for them. When the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have something, we will hear about it. Don’t waste your money on any ‘quick fixes’ because there aren’t any, no matter how good the advertisement is! Stay safe and keep your money safe too by keeping it in your pocket!”
The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
Products cited in these warning letters are teas, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver. The FDA has previously warned that colloidal silver is not safe or effective for treating any disease or condition.
At this time, there are no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.
While there are investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under development, they are in the early stages of product development and have not yet been fully tested for safety or effectiveness.
Tips to avoid coronavirus scams include:
- Don’t click on computer links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) online.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.
- Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
Look out for fake cures, phony prevention measures, and other coronavirus cons.
Spot a fraudulent health product by watching out for these red flags:
- Don’t panic. Do your research: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double check information you see online with official news sources.
- Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.
- It’s “all natural.” Just because it’s natural does not mean it’s good for you. All natural does not mean the same thing as safe.
- Check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.