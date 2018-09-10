For those turning 65-years-old, along with plenty of birthday candles, can come plenty of questions about just how to navigate the Medicare system.
“There are a lot of different variables,” Mary Loftis, trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP) counselor and Nebraska Extension associate, said.
According to Loftis, some of the questions include: If I am still working and have insurance do I need to sign up for Medicare? If my spouse is still working and has me covered under their insurance do I need to sign up for Medicare? If I have a Health Savings Account do I need to sign up for Medicare?
To help answer some of those questions for area residents, Loftis is leading a Medicare Basics informational session presented through the Dodge County Extension office.
“As a SHIP counselor I am trained by the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and it fits in with Extension programming very well because the Extension is known for providing unbiased information, we don’t sell anything, and that is exactly what I do at these programs,” Loftis said. “Just give people in information so they can go into this new phase of their life just a little more knowledgeably, because you do get overloaded with information.”
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on September 20 at the Dodge County Extension office at 1206 W. 23rd Street. The program is free, and anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in the program. Family members of those who are eligible—or those who will become eligible—are also encouraged to attend.
“It’s such a personalized program, this in an overview just so they have more general information,” Loftis said. “I do one-on-one appointments with people to help them understand more and there will be plenty of time for questions after the program.”
Registration for the Medicare Basics program can be made by calling the Dodge County Extension office at 402-727-2775.
Loftis will also present a “Welcome to Medicare” session on January 31, 2019 in Oakland at the Rosen Room in the Oakland Auditorium.