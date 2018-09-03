Next month a running event that not only gives the blind a chance to compete, but also raises funds for braille reading materials, will make its debut in Fremont.
The Christian Record Services for the Blind Eye Run has been held in Lincoln for the past five years, and this year a satellite run will also be held at Johnson Lake in Fremont on October 7.
Local resident Jen Bullion, through her church Fremont Seventh-Day Adventist, is helping organize the event after she and her family participated in the Eye Run in Lincoln last year.
“It was just a neat experience for our family,” she said. “It was really exciting and just neat to be able to see the participation of the blind along with their guides, and we thought why not have a run in
Fremont.”
The Fremont satellite Eye Run will be a 5K that starts at Johnson Lake, goes around the Fremont Public School property including FMS and JCAC, before finishing back at the lake.
Bullion says the event will be a run/walk type of event.
“We want it to be fun for the whole family, you definitely don’t have to be a runner to participate,” she said.
The 5K is free for those participants who are legally blind along with guides, and is $25 for full-sighted individuals who would like to participate.
All of the proceeds from the event go toward Christian Record Services mission of providing reading materials in braille, audio and large print as well as go toward providing experiences for blind children
to attend camps through National Camps for Blind Children.
“We thought it was a really worthy cause,” Bullion said. “We would love to make this an annual event in Fremont and want people to come out with their family and have some fun.”
Race packets will be handed out at 8 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m.. Participants will also receive race bags with their entrance fee.
Water tables will be available throughout the course, and refreshments will be served following the race.
Registration to the event can be made by visiting eyerun.info and going to the registration area on the site. Since the Fremont event, is a satellite event for the Lincoln-based run the registration process will include an opportunity for participants to specify they are participating in the satellite event.