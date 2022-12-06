FAAA exhibits 'Funtastic Fibers' art show, reception

Dorothy Tuma’s venture into the fiber arts began with a class.

She took a class with artist Jean Mills at Omaha’s Hot Shops Art Center about 12 years ago.

The class would change the trajectory of Tuma’s artistic endeavors, when she switched from photography to the fabric arts.

“I like the tactile feeling of it,” said Tuma, who lives in Omaha.

Since that class, Tuma has created a variety of fiber and fabric art pieces including wall hangings, greeting cards, coasters and journal covers.

Now, works by Tuma and other fabric and fiber artists are on display at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.

The works, which represent 19 artists, comprise the “Funtastic Fibers with Dorothy Tuma” show in the Fremont Area Art Association building.

Funtastic Fibers is on view in the FAAA’s Barbara Tellatin Gallery. The Dugan Gallery is featuring the Presidential Holiday Card Collection and the Miniature Holiday Vignettes, handmade by the Omaha Council Bluffs Miniatures Guild.

The public is invited to a free opening reception for the shows from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St.

Tuma will be on hand during the reception to meet visitors and answer questions.

She also will share her insights when the art association hosts its Third Thursday Lunch and Learn, starting at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 14 in the FAAA building. Cost is $15 per person and reservations are required by Friday, Dec. 9. Reservations may be placed by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org

Tuma curates Funtastic Fibers, a group of women who gather once a month to share their knowledge and create fabric pieces. The pieces are two-dimensional or three-dimensional and can include quilting, weaving or anything dealing with fabric or textiles.

The FAAA show, which opened in November, consists of 75 to 80 pieces.

“Dorothy has come to replenish the exhibit a couple times, because we have many pieces from this particular show that have sold already,” said Lindi Janulewicz, FAAA executive director.

Most pieces in the exhibit are wall hangings. Other works of art include purses, scarves, a hat and hand-embroidered tea towels. Many purses are made of repurposed fabric.

“There’s a wide array of pieces,” Janulewicz said.

Tuma sells journals with the covers she makes.

“They’re removable covers so you can replace the journal when you’re finished with it,” Tuma said.

The show includes a wide variety of fabric art pieces and Tuma believes visitors can see different techniques that the artists use to create their works.

Tuma, who has a studio in the Hot Shops in Omaha, had two or three exhibits of her photography in the Fremont gallery years ago.

She now focuses on fabric art. Her work can be found in the Cloisters on the Platte River at Gretna and St. Cecilia’s Cultural Center in Omaha.

The Bemis Art Center in Omaha accepted one of her artworks – a fabric piece featuring the skyline of Omaha - for an October fundraiser.

“It was listed at $350 and it went for $900,” she said.

Tuma said she likes to work with her hands and appreciates the relaxing aspect of the art she creates. She enjoys the camaraderie of the fabric arts group.

“Hanging out together is a great deal of fun,” Tuma said.

Janulewicz notes that many people think of art as being paintings or other two-dimensional pieces.

She sees the Funtastic Fibers exhibit as a wonderful opportunity for the gallery to showcase a lesser-known art and to bring it to the community.

Janulewicz encourages the public to see the show. Those who don’t make it to the reception can still view the exhibit during regular gallery hours from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.