FAAA hosts ANAC Selection Show

It’s a bright and colorful mixture.

In one scene, an elephant appears to enjoy being belly-high in water.

A cardinal peers out from branches in another scene. A third depicts a gray-haired woman with a bright red bow on her head, who smiles as she holds playing cards in her hand.

All such images are captured in time by artists whose work is on display at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. The works are part of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) Selection Show.

The public is invited to see these works during a free reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the Fremont Area Art Association (FAAA) building at 92 W. Sixth St.

Participating in the selection show has been a long-running tradition at the gallery.

FAAA members have an option of being part of statewide organization and submitting their works to the local selection show.

The local show is judged with winners going to the state level, said Lindi Janulewicz, FAAA executive director.

Works of art reaching the state level are judged again, said Katie Roberts, who co-chairs the FAAA’s local selection committee with Karen Thurlow.

Roberts said 25 works of art are chosen from about 300 entered in the state competition.

Those top works of art then become part of a traveling show, which is exhibited at various galleries in the state.

Roberts said the local show has more than 60 works of art representing 25 artists.

Works of art fill the Barbara Tellatin and the Dugan galleries in the FAAA building.

“We had an extraordinary turnout this year,” Janulewicz said.

The artwork includes: oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pencil drawings, textiles, photography, sculpture, pottery, and found objects assembled into a work of art.

Milt Heinrich of Blair served as judge for the show, selecting local winners to go to the state competition. He will announce the award winners at about 6 p.m. Friday at the gallery. He also will provide feedback.

“The artists always really appreciate that because it gives them a little insight into his thinking and his decision-making,” Janulewicz said. “That’s always a highly anticipated part of the evening.”

Janulewicz said the FAAA also videotaped Heinrich, who provided a narration on why he selected each winning piece. The video will be made available on the FAAA’s social media so artists can hear his critique.

“It’s always a really insightful tool for our artists,” she said.

Janulewicz said that on the video Heinrich indicated that for an artist to have a piece in the gallery is an award in itself.

Heinrich has been an artist and art educator for his entire professional career.

As an educator, he spent most of that time teaching art and art education at the former Dana College in Blair.

He retired from full-time teaching, but continues to create paintings for private collections and public spaces.

The show will be on view throughout the month. Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. The gallery is closed on Mondays.

Janulewicz encourages the public to attend the reception.

“When guests come to the gallery and they see the extraordinary talent that our local artists possess, they will be blown away,” Janulewicz said. “We have an incredible community of artists right here in our own backyard and I’m delighted that the gallery and ANAC can give them an opportunity and a space to share their talent.”

