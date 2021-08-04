FAAA hosts Pandemic-Themed Exhibit

For centuries, people have used art to reflect the times in which they lived.
Now, local and area residents have created works of art that provide their insights of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is invited to see an exhibit of these works during a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the Fremont Area Art Association building, 92 W. Sixth St.
A Pandemic-Themed Exhibit is on display this month in the Hinds and Dugan galleries of Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.
This is only the second reception open to the public since the gallery closed due to the pandemic. The first reception took place during the John C. Fremont Days festival.
Before that, the gallery’s last reception was in February 2020.
FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson has seen the enthusiasm of artists and gallery guests.
“People are excited to come in and see the exhibits and shop in the art emporium and come for open studio,” she said. “With the variant, there are some people who are being cautious and staying away, but for the most part we’re seeing decent-sized crowds and everyone is very respectful of giving people distance and space.”
For the new exhibit, artists were asked to display original works created during the pandemic. They were instructed to tell how the pandemic affected them and/or their creative work and how art has helped them interpret the world around them during the past year.
“There are lots of different ways the pandemic has affected the artists and reading their statements of how that translated for them is interesting,” Olson said.
The show features a variety of art and Olson encourages the public to attend the reception.
“I hope people come out to see the show and see what their local artists have been up to,” she said. “This show includes gallery members, but also nonmembers as well as artists new to our organization. There’s some really great pieces from photography to sculpture to textiles, acrylic, watercolor (paintings) and drawings.”
Watercolor artist Telagio Baptista of Omaha, formerly of California, is serving as judge for the show and guests will be able to meet him during the reception. He will provide judge’s comments and awards will be presented.
Baptista’s high school paintings won national awards and he was awarded a scholarship to the San Francisco Art Institute. He finished his education by earning a bachelor of fine arts degree from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland.
Baptista is a portrait, figurative and cityscape artist. His paintings have won regional, national and international awards.
He has a work of art in the show. His watercolor called, “Inconsolable,” depicts one masked individual striving to comfort another who is crying.
“I am passionate about interpreting and reflecting the universal pain and suffering of 2020,” he said. “This painting was created with the use of one color.”
Omaha artist Elizabeth Boutin is exhibiting two pieces in the show.
In one called, “My 2020,” a wisp of smoke swirls above a recently extinguished candle. The scene includes a paper mask, an empty toilet paper roll and paw prints.
“The objects in my still life paintings are recognizable to the viewer, but hold a symbolic or personal meaning behind them, creating a visual narrative,” she said in an artist’s statement. “I want to draw the viewer into my paintings and generate an emotion.”
Other gallery activities include the Third Thursday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. Fremonter Dan Rosenbaum is preparing the spaghetti and meatball nests, garlic bread, mixed green salad and lemon lush dessert. Cost is $12 with RSVP need by Aug. 13.