FAAA hosts Pandemic-Themed Exhibit

For centuries, people have used art to reflect the times in which they lived.

Now, local and area residents have created works of art that provide their insights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is invited to see an exhibit of these works during a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the Fremont Area Art Association building, 92 W. Sixth St.

A Pandemic-Themed Exhibit is on display this month in the Hinds and Dugan galleries of Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.

This is only the second reception open to the public since the gallery closed due to the pandemic. The first reception took place during the John C. Fremont Days festival.

Before that, the gallery’s last reception was in February 2020.

FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson has seen the enthusiasm of artists and gallery guests.

“People are excited to come in and see the exhibits and shop in the art emporium and come for open studio,” she said. “With the variant, there are some people who are being cautious and staying away, but for the most part we’re seeing decent-sized crowds and everyone is very respectful of giving people distance and space.”