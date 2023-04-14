Saraphina Masters is encouraging area residents to see a new exhibit at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.

The featured show for April is the Sheldon Statewide Exhibition and this year’s theme is “On the Road Again.”

“I hope people come to see the exhibition, because there’s a lot of wonderful works of art and especially because I think this year’s theme is really relatable,” said Masters, assistant curator of engagement at the Sheldon. “The theme explores road trips and it has a lot of different types of artwork – paintings, prints, photographs—and I think there’s something for everybody to be found there.”

The Fremont Area Art Association is hosting the exhibit in its gallery at 92 West Sixth St.

FAAA Executive Director Lindi Janulewicz said the Sheldon exhibit is comprised of 17 works of art.

“They’re all pieces that the Sheldon staff select from their permanent collection to be part of a statewide traveling show,” Janulewicz said. “It travels around the state during the year. The goal is to bring fine art to every corner of our state – especially to schoolchildren.”

The FAAA will host field trips from three area schools to provide students with accessibility to fine art that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to see.

Fremont is among eight Nebraska communities that have or will host the show. Other communities have included: Chadron, North Platte, McCook and Grand Island. After Fremont, the exhibit will go to its final destination in Falls City.

Information from the Sheldon mentions that for many Midwesterners, travel involves long drives past sprawling fields.

Landscapes play a major role in the exhibit and roadside attractions are common subjects that can reveal the charm and even the eccentricities of travel.

Some locations are recognizable such as James Alinder’s photograph of Mount Rushmore, the Sheldon said in a prepared statement. Others are more abstract, such as Faith Ringgold’s exploration of a journey through the woods.

Folks who’ve driven the long stretch along U.S. Interstate 80 or other roads may appreciate Audrey Towater’s “Windmill in Western Nebraska.”

“It’s all different images and artwork that represent the iconic American road trip,” Janulewicz said.

Janulewicz noted that the Sheldon show is one of the only exhibits that the FAAA leases.

“It’s one we have to apply to receive and we’re always honored that we are selected as a show location for this exhibit,” Janulewicz said. “The reason we think it’s so important to have the exhibit annually is because of the shared goal of making art accessible to all audiences. We share that goal with the Sheldon staff.”

Janulewicz said the FAAA is delighted to have students come to see the show.

“That’s a really important audience that we want to give exposure to the arts,” Janulewicz said.

The FAAA also will host its Third Thursday Lunch & Learn, starting at 11:30 a.m. April 20 downtown gallery. Cost is $15 per ticket. Reservations for the event, which includes a catered lunch, can be made online at 92west.org or by calling the FAAA. The featured luncheon speaker will be Debra Joy Groesser, a nationally recognized artist, who lives in Omaha.

Groesser served as judge for the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) and will share her insights on judging during the luncheon.

The ANAC show is also on display in Gallery 92 West this month. The ANAC show is the in Barbara Tellatin Gallery of the FAAA building and the Sheldon exhibit is in the Dugan Gallery of the building.

Gallery admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The Art Emporium, which features gifts for sale, is open as well. More FAAA information is available at 92west.org or by calling 402-721-7779.