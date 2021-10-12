FAAA offering activities during Halloween Hysteria

Face-painting, treats and stories will be among the spooky offerings when the Fremont Area Art Association takes part in Halloween Hysteria.

The family friendly event is planned from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Fremont. The art association is among various businesses and organizations taking part in the annual event.

This year, the FAAA at 92 W. Sixth St., is offering these events:

Face painting

— Kids (of all ages) may choose from several designs to be painted on their face, arm or hand.

Storytime and Songs

— This is a continuing partnership with Keene Memorial Library and Justine Ridder, the new youth services librarian, will participate in the event.

Tatted Spiders

— One of the FAAA’s fiber artists will give away tiny, tatted spiders and will be glad to demonstrate the process for anyone, who is interested.

Treats

— FAAA members will pass out special treat bags, which usually contain something “art related” as well as candy.

Although the FAAA building, which includes Gallery 92 West, isn’t in the hub of Hysteria activity, art association members said walking a block further west will be worth the trick-or-treaters’ time.

Besides activities for kids, the FAAA has a gift shop, dubbed the Art Emporium.

Guests also have free admission to see exhibits on display in the art gallery. Prints of The Saint John’s Bible are on display this month in the gallery. The Saint John’s Bible is the first commissioned handwritten, illuminated Bible in the modern era.

Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. More information about the FAAA is available at: www.92west.org/

Other Halloween Hysteria activities include a costume contest at First National Bank and a haunted house at Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate. The haunted house is not meant for young children.

