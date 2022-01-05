FAAA to feature works by watercolor artist

Telagio Baptista takes viewers to so many places with his artwork.

In one scene, winds blow the leaves of palm trees in an approaching storm. Another features a street scene of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., while a third depicts a young girl from Ghana, Africa.

This month, guests can see a variety of the watercolor artist’s works at the Fremont Area Art Association. The public is invited to a free reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the FAAA building, 92 W. Sixth St.

Here, attendees can learn more about an artist who enjoys working specifically with watercolor paints and who’s had a colorful array of successes from symphony violinist to golf pro.

“I always thought that watercolor was a master’s medium,” Baptista told the Fremont Tribune. “I have nothing against all the other mediums. They’re just as challenging, but watercolor doesn’t allow you to make any type of mistakes. I’ve always loved the challenge.”

Baptista describes working with watercolor as magical and said it involves endless types of techniques.

And unlike other watercolor artists who can be identified by their style of paintings, Baptista’s works represents several styles.

“I just enjoy playing and having fun with it and that’s why the show in the gallery will look like it’s a potpourri of different artists who have participated in that show, but it’s all my work,” he said. “I’m not married to any particular style.”

Baptista’s interest in the arts began not with a paintbrush, but the toy violin he got as a child.

His parents enrolled him in private violin lessons and his website states that by his teen years he was giving private concerts. By age 17, he was concertmaster of a junior symphony.

Baptista also developed a love for the visual arts and his high school paintings won national awards.

He was awarded a scholarship to the San Francisco Art Institute. He completed his education by earning a bachelor of fine arts degree from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, Calif.

Baptista owned a graphic design studio in Hawaii for 20 years. During that time, he toured the South Pacific as a golf pro, teaching private golf lessons as time provided.

He lived in Northern California for years and is a recent transplant to Omaha.

Baptista is a portrait, figurative and cityscape artist, whose paintings have won international awards.

His website indicates that he brings his God-given and experienced painting skill along with his enthusiasm to the workshops he teaches.

He encourages students to speak “loud and clear” with their hearts and brushes.

Baptista served as judge of the FAAA’s August show during which artists created works that provided their insights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that show, Baptista displayed his watercolor painting called, “Inconsolable.” The scene depicts one masked individual striving to comfort another who is crying.

“I am passionate about interpreting and reflecting the universal pain and suffering of 2020,” he said. “This painting was created with the use of one color.”

Baptista invites area residents to attend the FAAA reception and see the show.

“I think there’s an array of different styles that could attract the viewers,” he said. “It’s a potpourri of things that one could enjoy and see the different styles that I offer,” he said.

FAAA members also encourage the public to attend.

“We’re honored to be showing Mr. Baptista’s works in watercolor,” said Katy Jones, assistant professor of art and design at Midland University and FAAA board member. “He has an extensive collection of subjects: landscapes, portraits and wildlife, and his technical skills and composition are impeccable.”

Besides the reception and monthlong show, the public is invited to the FAAA’s Third Thursday Luncheon prepared by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont.

That event is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 in the art association building. The menu is barbecue brisket, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

Luncheon cost is $12 per person with a registration deadline of Jan. 14.

The FAAA was formed in 1960 as a nonprofit organization, which promotes art, culture and art education throughout the Fremont area.

It has a gift shop called the Art Emporium.

Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is free and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.