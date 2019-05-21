The Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration recently donated $60,000 to support Alzheimer’s research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), bringing its total contributions to more than $215,000 since 2014.
The FAAC was created by local resident Marv Welstead who lost his wife, Jean, in 2009 after her eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
The 98-year-old Welstead is the honorary chairperson of the FAAC, and has been a driving force behind the FAAC’s success says Dan Murman, M.D., professor and vice chair of clinical and translational research in the UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences.
“He’s been tremendously supportive. His commitment to the battle against Alzheimer’s disease is truly inspirational,” Murman said.
The latest FAAC grant will support UNMC’s Alzheimer’s research in two areas – developing screening biomarkers and exploring novel treatment approaches.
Murman said the screening biomarkers include cerebrovascular measures, retinal measures, and blood and saliva samples.
“Each of these screening biomarkers is noninvasive and relatively inexpensive,” he said.
These novel biomarkers would be compared to more traditional biomarkers such as using an MRI scan to measure brain neurodegeneration or a PET scan to determine the amyloid plaque accumulation in the brain.
The grant will provide additional support for several clinical trials at UNMC, including a study of repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (r-TMS) as a treatment to improve memory in subjects with very mild Alzheimer’s disease.
In addition, the FAAC funding will allow UNMC to recruit subjects for several new clinical trials of promising new medications.
“We can’t thank the FAAC enough for its support,” Murman said. “The ongoing contributions from the FAAC allow us the flexibility to try new things and seek new advances. We are honored to use their funding to look for answers to this incredibly difficult disease.”
A progressive, degenerative disorder, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia among people 65 years and older. It currently affects more than 35,000 Nebraskans and more than 5 million persons nationwide.
The money raised by the FAAC is donated to the University of Nebraska Foundation, which then distributes it to UNMC as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
It is raised through a variety of channels, including the annual Memory Walk, Charity Classic Golf Tournament, Memory Farmers Market, online gifts and memorials.
The FAAC is a component fund of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
“We’ve received tremendous support from the various groups in Fremont,” Welstead said. “It’s unbelievable. We’ve been getting some very generous memorials from families who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s.”
Welstead acknowledged Dan Kauble, a retired executive from Hormel who has been assisting him in raising money for Alzheimer’s disease. He also saluted Riley Faulkner, president of the FAAC, and Cathi Sampson, vice president of the FAAC.
“We love to raise money locally and then keep the money in Nebraska by giving it to UNMC and UNL,” Welstead said. “We know the University of Nebraska is doing some outstanding research with Alzheimer’s disease.”