FACF adds new board members

Three new community leaders will become members of the Fremont Area Community Foundation board of directors in July.
“One of the foundation’s best assets is its board of directors,” said FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers said in a prepared statement. “The caliber and commitment of the individuals who have answered the call to serve the Fremont Area Community Foundation over the years is exceptional and evident in the growth and impact our organization has realized over the past four decades. We are thrilled to continue that tradition with the addition of these outstanding community leaders.”
The new members are:
Casey Meyer
- , vice president, finance and business partner, for Global Infrastructure at Valmont Industries, Inc.
Meyer leads the finance function for the Global Infrastructure Group within Valmont. This group encompasses the utility support structures segment (utility) and the engineered support structures segment and represents $2 billion in annual revenue.
As a member of the Infrastructure senior management team, Meyer’s responsibilities include developing and executing strategic initiatives, providing financial oversight, advising management on financial and accounting matters, and leading the finance and accounting teams.
Meyer received her bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She began her career with Deloitte in audit and assurance and was the controller for Midland University.
She serves on the board of the Trinity Early Childhood Center and recently served on the executive board of Care Corps’ LifeHouse. She and her husband, Brett, and their three children live in Fremont.
Adam Monke
- is president and CEO of Nebraska Irrigated Seeds, a family-owned and operated company founded in the mid-1930s.
He is also a partner in Able CBD, a Hemp and CBD company that specializes in fully integrated seed to product, 0% THC CBD and hemp.
Monke also owns a farmland operation known as Monke See Monke Do, LLC, which owns land and operates through individuals and companies. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 2008 with a business communication degree and aviation management minor, and lives with his wife, Sarah, and their four boys near Fontanelle.
In 2020, Monke completed an 18-hour, round-trip run from the Fremont Family YMCA to the Downtown Y in Lincoln. Through generous donors and business assistance, about $15,000 was raised to help Fremont’s Y, Monke stated in a Fremont Tribune article.
Carol Wasenius Nielsen
- is director of operations at RetirePath Advisors, LLC (formerly known as Thrivent Financial) in Fremont, overseeing day-to-day operations of the firm’s five branches.
A 1986 graduate of Midland Lutheran College, Carol is an active member of First Lutheran Church, and was one of the first board members of the Arlington Community Fund, an affiliate of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
She served on that board from 2000-2016, and was also a member of the Village of Arlington Planning Commission, the Arlington Youth Sports board, and Arlington Business Group. Carol and her husband, Robert, live in Fremont.
Diers said the foundation is grateful for the outstanding service of four directors who will complete their board terms on June 30: Shawn May, 3 years; Joe Sajevic, 9 years; Toni Vering, 9 years; and Jessup Wilson, 9 years. These retiring board members will be honored during the foundation’s annual dinner in November.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, the FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community and works to create a positive local impact.
Thus far, more than $32 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including arts and culture, civic improvement, education, health and recreation, and social services.
The foundation administers approximately $30 million in community assets. For more information about the FACF, call 402-721-4252 or visit www.facfoundation.org.