FACF adds new board members

Meyer received her bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She began her career with Deloitte in audit and assurance and was the controller for Midland University.

She serves on the board of the Trinity Early Childhood Center and recently served on the executive board of Care Corps’ LifeHouse. She and her husband, Brett, and their three children live in Fremont.

Adam Monke

is president and CEO of Nebraska Irrigated Seeds, a family-owned and operated company founded in the mid-1930s.

He is also a partner in Able CBD, a Hemp and CBD company that specializes in fully integrated seed to product, 0% THC CBD and hemp.

Monke also owns a farmland operation known as Monke See Monke Do, LLC, which owns land and operates through individuals and companies. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 2008 with a business communication degree and aviation management minor, and lives with his wife, Sarah, and their four boys near Fontanelle.