FACF awards $25,000 grant to HETRA

There are many wonderful places in the world, but one of my favorite places is on the back of my horse. — Author Rolf Kopfle
A horse named Leroy is taking a veteran named Bob to a new place in life.
Bob was discouraged in 2019 when he came to HETRA — the Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy. The disabled veteran had flown helicopters in Vietnam in 1966. Now, he was in a wheelchair. He missed being able to get up and around and be self-sufficient.
Bob’s outlook was transformed after therapy sessions at HETRA. His wife, Joann, saw the change.
“We’ve been married over 65 years,” she said. “Before HETRA, I felt like I was losing him. Now, his personality is coming back. He is stronger and can take more steps. I don’t know how to explain it, but he now has a renewed sense of life.”
Launched in 1989, HETRA is a program which serves adults and children of all ability levels. People with physical, emotional, social or emotional challenges or at-risk youth can come to HETRA, where they’re partnered with horses.
A team of occupational, physical and mental health therapists, nationally certified riding instructors and horses work together to help people reach a variety of life-improving goals.
Formerly located in Valley, HETRA moved to Gretna in 2014, but remains the closest equine-assisted activities program to Fremont.
Recently, the Fremont Area Community Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to help HETRA to provide virtual and in-person programming for local residents.
“We have provided a number of grants to HETRA over the years that are specifically to help them provide their services to residents of the Fremont area,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “We have heard from families that have made use of HETRA services and only heard very positive things about what they do.”
Diers said Fremont-area residents appreciate having HETRA and the foundation wants to support its programming.
Edye Godden, HETRA’s chief executive officer, said the $25,000 will be used specifically for Fremont area residents, who can benefit from onsite or virtual programming. HETRA also could bring programming to Fremont.
In-person, onsite programs include:
Adaptive riding
- — Individuals learn to control the horse, while gaining increased strength, balance, flexibility and independence.
Therapy services
- — Occupational and physical therapists partner with a horse to help an individual on a one-on-one basis with motor coordination, posture and muscle development.
In-Fremont opportunities:
Little horses
- — HETRA has miniature horses can be brought to a school, another collaborating nonprofit or an assisted living or long-term care facility for programming.
“The miniature horses are nice, because they can go different places and they’re used to being in different environments and we’ve had really good success with them,” Godden said.
Virtual programming includes:
Wellness coaching
- — This is for individuals with disabilities or mental health conditions and caregivers. A licensed mental health therapist works with those unable to leave their homes.
* Adopt a Horse — This program features weekly, virtual presentations and hands-on activities for students in fourth grade or older, who are able to apply subjects such as math, reading and science to learning about horses.
Students can learn how to care for horses at each stage of life and about their unique communication style.
Adopt a Horse could be provided through a school system or partnering nonprofit. Resources include webinars, coloring pages and worksheets.
“It could be for any classroom that would like to utilize it,” Godden said.
In addition, HETRA has equine services for veterans and adaptive carriage driving programs.
HETRA also has a life skills program that can help individuals of all ability levels. This can include adults with mental disabilities or at-risk youth. Individuals can learn about following directions and staying on task. They can gain additional skills they can use to volunteer in other places or possibly in future employment.
In a typical year, HETRA serves between 400 and 500 individuals through all of its programs. Each week, it serves between 140 and 150 people.
“We don’t turn anyone away due to their financial situation,” Godden said.
The HETRA herd includes approximately 25 horses of all breeds and ages, typically over age 8.
Godden was pleased to learn HETRA had received the grant.
“We were very, very excited,” Godden said. “Given that we were a bit more distanced from Fremont, we were unsure about what the possibilities would be, but we feel like we’re not that far from Fremont. We feel like the services are still accessible from a drive standpoint. This is going to open the door for some people in that area to experience what HETRA’s all about and hopefully get lots of benefits.”
Bob is among many people who benefit.
“It’s fun being at HETRA and riding on a horse,” the veteran said. “I’m actually getting stronger. I feel better than when I first came here.”
He and his wife are grateful for staff, volunteers and those who help fund his therapy.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to do this type of work and I really appreciate what they do,” he said. “I also appreciate the people that supply the horses, as well as the donors that support HETRA. Coming to HETRA helps me a lot and I’d like to continue doing this in the future.”
Godden added that volunteer opportunities can include side walkers — people who walk next to the horses to help riders with their balance — stall cleaners and those who help with administrative work.
More information about HETRA and volunteer opportunities is available at www.hetra.org