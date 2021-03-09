FACF awards $25,000 grant to HETRA

“It could be for any classroom that would like to utilize it,” Godden said.

In addition, HETRA has equine services for veterans and adaptive carriage driving programs.

HETRA also has a life skills program that can help individuals of all ability levels. This can include adults with mental disabilities or at-risk youth. Individuals can learn about following directions and staying on task. They can gain additional skills they can use to volunteer in other places or possibly in future employment.

In a typical year, HETRA serves between 400 and 500 individuals through all of its programs. Each week, it serves between 140 and 150 people.

“We don’t turn anyone away due to their financial situation,” Godden said.

The HETRA herd includes approximately 25 horses of all breeds and ages, typically over age 8.

Godden was pleased to learn HETRA had received the grant.