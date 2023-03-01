Melissa Wittland is pleased about a new, forthcoming floor at the Fremont Family YMCA.

Wittland is director of development for the Y, which recently was awarded a grant to replace an aging gymnastics room floor.

She said replacing the floor will allow the gymnastics program to continue to grow and host meets.

“It’s a floor that provides a safe space to learn gymnastics,” Wittland said.

Funds for the floor are coming from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which recently awarded $268,000 to 10 area nonprofits, including the local YMCA.

Nonprofits and the projects receiving grants are:

Aspire for Greatness

for its after-school and summer programming;

Care Corps’ LifeHouse

to support renovation needs in the emergency shelter;

City of Scribner

to help repair the town’s electronic billboard sign;

Fremont Area Art Association

to help complete construction on the buildings that house the FAAA;

Fremont Family YMCA

to replace the aging gymnastics room floor;

Furever Home, Inc.

, for strategic planning facilitation;

Midland University

for its new Health Sciences facility;

National Inventors Hall of Fame

to help fund Camp Invention for youth in the Fremont area;

Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East

for a new building; and

Dodge County Relay for Life

to help promote the 2023 fundraising event.

Abbie Brainard, director of gymnastics at the Y, said an average of 65 to 75 kids are in the gymnastics room on the second floor taking classes from Mondays through Thursdays with another 25 on Fridays.

Brainard said the Y is purchasing a new American Elite Spring Gymnastics floor that will be 45-feet by 45-feet.

“It’s very, very exciting. The parents have really wanted one,” Brainard said of the new floor. It’s a huge thing for us.”

With the grant being used to purchase the floor, other fundraising efforts can be directed to buy other needed equipment for practices and meets.

Julie Sleister, executive managing director for Care Corps’ LifeHouse, is excited about a grant the nonprofit received for renovation of its emergency homeless shelter.

Sleister said the shelter was built in 2006. Since then, more than 18,000 people have gone through the facility.

All of the bathroom fixtures, including toilets and bathtubs, are original from 2006.

The same carpet has been in place for more than 15 years.

“It’s time to replace flooring and our walls need to be patched and painted,” Sleister said.

A fair number of cupboard doors are falling off their hinges. The goal is to re-face the cupboards.

For security purposes, the shelter also needs a better reception area, she said.

The grant funds mean Care Corps will get to start the renovations.

“We’re hoping other donors see what the community foundation does and will feel inclined to donate to our capital campaign also,” Sleister said.

Sleister appreciates the foundation.

“Without the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s support, we would not be able to do what we do at Care Corps’ LifeHouse,” Sleister said. “The shelter began under their umbrella back in 1996 and still – more than 25 years later – they’re helping us progress and adjust to the needs of our community. We are grateful that they continue to partner with us.”

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers expressed gratitude for the nonprofits.

“The foundation is blessed and grateful to be able to support this array of wonderful projects underway in the Fremont area,” Diers said. “We couldn’t do it without the support of many in our community who entrust us to carry out their charitable aspirations.”

FACF competitive grants are funded in part by the Fremont Forever Fund, the foundation’s unrestricted endowment fund. The fund is designed to support the improvement of the quality of life in the community now and in the future.

Area nonprofits received funds during the first competitive grant cycle of 2023.

The next deadline for competitive grant applications is April 3. For more information or an application, visit facfoundation.org or call 402-721-4252.

Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the community needs.

Since its inception more than 40 years ago, the foundation has distributed more than $32 million throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in scholarships and grants in five areas, including:

Arts and culture;

Civic improvement;

Education;

Health and recreation;

Social services.

The foundation currently administers more than $35 million in community assets.