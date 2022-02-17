FACF awards $59,000 in grants

From new, life-saving equipment to solar-powered speed signs, five area nonprofits are benefiting from Fremont Area Community Foundation grants.

FACF recently awarded $59,000 in grant funding for area organizations and project.

Grants were awarded to the following nonprofits and projects:

• Fremont Rural Fire Protection District 8 for acquisition of new and updated lifesaving and communication equipment.

• Village of Inglewood for solar-powered radar speed signs.

• Washington County Historical Association for an historic sign and branding project.

• Fremont Family YMCA for swim equipment.

• American Cancer Society-Dodge County to help promote the 2022 Relay for Life event.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide financial support to these worthy projects and organizations,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation. “This round of grant making will be impactful in a variety of areas, all of which benefit and enhance quality of life in the Fremont area.”

FACF competitive grants are funded in part by the Fremont Forever Fund, the foundation’s unrestricted endowment fund.

The next deadline for competitive grant applications is April 1. For more information or an application, visit www.facfoundation.org or call 402-721-4252.

