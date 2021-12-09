FACF awards $98,900 in grants

Fremont Area Community Foundation recently awarded $98,900 in grant funds to seven area nonprofit agencies.

This brings the total competitive grant funding for 2021 to $451,945 – with another $585,532 being awarded so far this year from donor-advised funds which the foundation administers.

For agencies like Roots to Wings, which serves people with disabilities, the recent grant will mean the opportunity to move into a new location and have it remodeled.

A grant Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity received will help this agency keep homes affordable for local residents.

Grants were awarded to the following nonprofits in the fourth quarter:

Autism Center for Nebraska for its Art Garden program in Fremont.

Disabled American Veterans-Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 78 for kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity to help cover the elevated cost of construction materials for its 2021-2022 homes.

Fremont Professional Firefighters Historical Society to purchase equipment for safer water rescue.

Howells Historical Society to help purchase new carpet for the museum’s newly remodeled annex building.

Merrymakers Association to provide live entertainment for seniors living in area care facilities.

Old Poor Farm and Animal Sanctuary to aid transition from a family-owned historical site to a board-run nonprofit.

Roots to Wings for its expansion project in Arlington.

“Through the generosity of generations of donors, we are pleased and grateful to be able to support these organizations and initiatives which, each in its own way, enhance quality of life for individuals and families throughout the Fremont area,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.

Trisha Kyllo, executive director of Roots to Wings, expressed gratitude for the grant funds.

Roots to Wings is a nonprofit that works to provide authentic life experiences to individuals living with a disability. It has a store in Arlington and plans to stay in that downtown area.

“With the grant received from Fremont Area Community Foundation, we’re able to hire a contractor to remodel the new space and that will allow us to move our retail store, create our own kitchen and have an additional work area,” Kyllo said.

She addressed the need for the grant.

“The expansion wouldn’t have happened without that funding,” Kyllo said. “They (FACF) provided us the opportunity to move forward to secure the lease of the new building and help us with the actual contractor costs. We’ll use those funds to remodel and hopefully move into the space in the spring of 2022.”

Joy McKay, executive director of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, also expressed deep appreciation for the grant that nonprofit received.

“We are very grateful for the funds,” McKay said. “Our construction costs – just like everybody else’s – are up this last year and the way we operate is whatever it costs us for construction we pass on to the new homeowners.

“This grant will be used to help reduce those costs directly to those homeowners and keep their payments affordable which is what our ultimate goal is – is to get them into a decent and affordable home.”

McKay has long been thankful for the FACF’s support.

“The community foundation is always super supportive of our organization and we appreciate that immensely,” McKay said.

Applications are now being accepted for the Jan. 3 grant deadline. For more information or an application, visit www.facfoundation.org or call 402-721-4252.

Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.

During the life of the foundation thus far, more than $32 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants.

The foundation administers more than $35 million in community assets.

