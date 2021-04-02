FACF awards grant to Neihardt Foundation

Marianne Reynolds is delighted about a grant that will help the John G. Neihardt Foundation and the public.
Reynolds is executive director of the foundation, which is continuing the legacy of the state’s first Poet Laureate, best known for his work “Black Elk Speaks.”
The foundation manages the John G. Neihardt Historic Site in Bancroft.
This site, which is open to the public and doesn’t charge admission, consists of a museum, a historic cabin where Neihardt did much of his writing, and spacious grounds that include a Sacred Hoop Garden.
Approximately 3,200 visitors came to the site in 2019 and at least one-third of the visitors who come here are from Fremont.
This year, the Fremont Area Community Foundation has awarded a $9,800 grant to the foundation for strategic planning. This will include gathering input from stakeholders (staff, members, visitors, donors and others) and having a strategic planning workshop, involving an 11-step process, for staff and the board of directors. Parlay Consulting of Omaha is guiding the projects.
The endeavor falls into FACF’s education and arts and culture categories.
“We are pleased to support the Neihardt Foundation in its strategic planning process which will enhance its ongoing efforts to commemorate the life and work of Nebraska Poet Laureate John G. Neihardt,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.
Reynolds said that in 2019 and 2020, approximately 75-80 percent of visitors came from counties that FACF serves — Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Saunders and Washington.
“Visitors to the Neihardt State Historic Site often comment that it is a hidden gem,” Reynolds said. “With the assistance of FACF, we plan to take this gem out of hiding.”
Reynolds appreciates the grant.
“The grant that the John G. Neihardt Foundation received from the Fremont Area Community Foundation will have an impact that will far exceed the length of the grant,” Reynolds said. “We’re grateful to FACF for investing so meaningfully in our work.”
Reynolds cites the importance of strategic planning.
“By engaging in the strategic planning process, we will be able to move forward with focus, resulting in innovative exhibits, programs, and educational activities for anyone who visits the Neihardt State Historic Site, either in person or virtually,” Reynolds said.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Neihardt being named Nebraska’s Poet Laureate. Neihardt also was the first in the nation to be named by legislative action.
The foundation will celebrate the 100th anniversary with educational and humanities programs to take place monthly throughout the year as well as the annual Neihardt Spring Conference, which will explore the theme of “Free Thinkers on the Great Plains.”
JGNF has re-established partnerships with local colleges’ service learning departments, Reynolds said, and is working with area public schools and homeschool organizations to offer curriculum, tours and writing workshops.
The board has a vision of having the Neihardt State Historic Site be a place for writing and multicultural conversations.
Born in 1881 in Sharpsburg, Ill., Neihardt was 11 years old when he moved to Nebraska with his mother and two sisters and they lived in Wayne. Museum website information states that the family moved to Bancroft in 1900.
During his life, Neihardt was a teacher, reporter and editor.
In the early 1900s, he worked as a clerk for trader on the Omaha Reservation. Neihardt respected the traditions of the Omaha, who invited him into their lodges to share their way of life and learn their stories. Neihardt’s acquaintance with the Omaha and Winnebago Indians led him to an interest in the Sioux, their customs and traditions.
Neihardt met Black Elk, a tribal leader, and recorded his life story and knowledge of Lakota history in “Black Elk Speaks.”
Throughout his life, Neihardt made a variety of achievements. He became a published author at age 19 and Nebraska’s Poet Laureate at 40. At 45, he was literary editor for the St. Louis Post Dispatch and at 68 became poet-in-residence and lecturer in English at the University of Missouri.
Neihardt, who eventually became “Poet Laureate in perpetuity,” is also known for the books
“Cycle of the West,” which includes many well-known stories, such as “The Song of Hugh Glass” and “The Death of Crazy Horse.” Neihardt was 92 when he died in 1973.
The Neihardt foundation was established in 1967. Many members of the board of directors have served for decades.
In the summer of 2019, Reynolds was hired, replacing a director who retired after 19 years.
Reynolds applied for and received an FACF grant to buy new computers.
With the updated technology, the Neihardt foundation made various accomplishments, which included developing a new mobile device-friendly website, placing curriculum online and creating a virtual tour.
When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Neihardt foundation to close its doors much of the year, the new technology allowed it to open its doors to an even wider virtual audience, Reynolds said.
More than 20 years have passed since the foundation has gathered stakeholder input in any formal way and more than 10 since it has taken part in strategic planning.
One goal of the planning includes the development of a three-year strategic plan.
In her application to the FACF, Reynolds said now is the time to plan strategically for smart, measurable and impactful growth.
More information about Neihardt and the center can be found at https://www.neihardtcenter.org.