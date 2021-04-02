FACF awards grant to Neihardt Foundation

JGNF has re-established partnerships with local colleges’ service learning departments, Reynolds said, and is working with area public schools and homeschool organizations to offer curriculum, tours and writing workshops.

The board has a vision of having the Neihardt State Historic Site be a place for writing and multicultural conversations.

Born in 1881 in Sharpsburg, Ill., Neihardt was 11 years old when he moved to Nebraska with his mother and two sisters and they lived in Wayne. Museum website information states that the family moved to Bancroft in 1900.

During his life, Neihardt was a teacher, reporter and editor.

In the early 1900s, he worked as a clerk for trader on the Omaha Reservation. Neihardt respected the traditions of the Omaha, who invited him into their lodges to share their way of life and learn their stories. Neihardt’s acquaintance with the Omaha and Winnebago Indians led him to an interest in the Sioux, their customs and traditions.

Neihardt met Black Elk, a tribal leader, and recorded his life story and knowledge of Lakota history in “Black Elk Speaks.”