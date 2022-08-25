FACF awards thousands in grant funds

Whether helping families with a child battling cancer or helping pave the way for an arts program, Fremont Area Community Foundation has been providing much-needed funds.

FACF has awarded $40,000 to CASA of the Midlands. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, involves trained volunteers to speak in court for the best interest of abused and neglected children.

Founded in 1997 and initially supported by Dodge County, the CASA program was revamped in 2019 with a 501c3 designation from the IRS.

Most of CASA’s funding comes from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), a federally funded grant disbursed through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

However, CASA also relies on private support.

CASA’s grant request was for operational funding to continue serving children involved in child abuse and neglect cases in Dodge and Saunders counties.

FACF is providing a $30,000 grant for programming in those counties. It’s also providing a $10,000 grant to start programming in Washington County.

Other grant recipients in FACF’s third quarter include:

Village of Bancroft

— FACF awarded a $20,000 grant to help update the Bancroft Park restroom and shelter in this community. The total project cost is estimated at $80,254.

The village is raising funds to replace the existing park shelter with a larger more appealing on that will better attract and serve area families, visitors, campers and businesses.

An existing restroom will be razed to accommodate a new handicap-accessible restroom.

Village representatives want to provide a park that better accommodates activities for the local 4-H club and Bancroft Community Club.

Angels Among Us

— FACF awarded a $10,000 grant to this nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to families with a child battling cancer, who’s living in or being treated in Nebraska.

The nonprofit is connected to families by social workers at Nebraska Medicine, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Boys Town Pediatric Hospital and hospitals outside the local area treating Nebraska pediatric cancer patients.

Until this year, families, who were approved for assistance were provided $500 each month for the length of the planned treatment to go toward critical bills families have.

The nonprofit pays those bills on behalf of the family to the creditor to ensure funds go for their intended purpose.

In 2022, Angels Among Us was able to implement a two-tier funding program to provide either $500 or $750 in monthly assistance based on the family’s financial need.

FACF is providing a $5,000 grant in 2022 and $5,000 in 2023.

Saunders County Youth Services

— FACF awarded a $10,000 grant for Saunders County In-Home Therapy. The goal of this program is to provide therapeutic services for mental health and substance use directly in the home of the youth or parent client.

The focus of services will be on youth under age 11 and parents of children. The program lets families attend therapy who otherwise would have barriers keeping them from doing so.

Examples of barriers include: lack of transportation, cost of therapeutic services and gasoline, stigma, poor time management or being unable to take off work.

Parents in need of mental health services often need therapy to allow them to parent their children in a healthier way.

Younger children who take part in therapy often are dealing with high levels of trauma and are reacting behaviorally in school and/or at home.

These behaviors impact their ability to be successful in school and the community.

In addition to these grants, FACF provided funds so Logan View Public Schools can have a “Your Wondrous Journey” presentation by local author and world traveler Dean Jacobs.

With many challenges and changes area youth have endured during recent years, Logan View administrators want to help them identify and prepare for their own wondrous journeys throughout life.

Jacobs’ presentation is designed to let students participate in an interactive and informative program, which highlights his two-year, 28-country journey around the globe.

He will promote the Seven Wonders of Humanity: dignity, respect, humility, curiosity, generosity, gratitude and kindness.

FACF also is providing funds to the Fremont Area Art Association for a consultant for the Creative District Program.

The art association is collaborating with the City of Fremont and 20 other area businesses and organizations to develop a certified Creative District in Fremont, under the guidelines and requirements of the Nebraska Arts Council (NAC).

This process includes the creation of a Creative District Strategic Plan that the NAC requires.

On behalf of the collaborative group, the FAAA is requesting matching funds to hire a consultant to facilitate the strategic planning process.

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers expresses appreciation for donors and projects that help the community.

“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, the Fremont Area Community Foundation is able to support these and many other worthy projects that make the Fremont area a great place to live, work and play,” she said.

FACF strives to improve the quality of life in the Fremont area by connecting donor interests with community needs. Since 1980, Fremont area donors have invested funds for positive community impact.

More than $32 million in grants has been given through the foundation.