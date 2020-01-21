The Bridge and Scribner Area Foundation got a “Jumpstart” recently.
Jumpstart is an initiative by the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
Led and implemented by Network for Good, Jumpstart is designed to help nonprofits become more effective in engaging supporters and raising funds for their organizations.
Through the year-long program, selected nonprofits receive technical fundraising assistance including: professional coaching; technology and development planning designed to help them build successful fundraising programs.
Program participation is free for the nonprofits due to grant funding provided jointly by the FACF and Network for Good.
“Fundraising is an area of capacity building in which nonprofits often report struggling,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “Too few resources and too little staff-time to devote to donor cultivation make it very difficult to build and sustain programs.
“As a grant-maker, we have a responsibility to both our donors and our communities to ensure the effectiveness of our philanthropy,” Diers said. “We must not only create and develop new impact through our strategic grant-making but also work to ensure the solutions and programs we fund are sustainable long-term.”
Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, told how participating in Jumpstart has been helpful for her organization.
“(It) was exactly what our agency needed to help us move to the next level of meaningful fundraising,” Smith said. “We now have the confidence and the tools to engage potential donors as well as existing donors in our agency’s mission and goals.”
Kathy Lodl, Scribner’s Economic Development coordinator, expressed appreciation as well.
“I am walking away with so many great ideas to apply to our future fundraising efforts,” Lodl said. “It is a worthwhile project and very helpful for the beginning fundraiser.”
Other area nonprofits currently participating in the foundation’s Jumpstart program include the Fremont Area United Way, LifeHouse and Calvin Crest Camp Conference & Retreat Center.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, the Fremont Area Community Foundation connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.
Throughout the life of the FACF so far, more than $30 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including: arts and culture; civic improvement; education; health and recreation; and social services.
More information about the Fremont Area Community Foundation is available by calling: 402-721-4252 or visiting www.facfoundation.org.