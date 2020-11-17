FACF joins nationwide celebration recognizing local impact of community foundations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Targeting grant funds toward social services, civic improvements, health and recreation, arts and culture and education, the FACF works to drive change and provide opportunity for growth and innovative solutions to community challenges, Diers said.

As community foundations find solutions for urban and rural communities — it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact.

This was most evident amid this year’s coronavirus pandemic where more than $1 billion was distributed by community foundations in response to the crisis.

In addition, community foundations went beyond the money to help their communities adapt during this critical time — supporting charities, schools, nonprofits, and small businesses through partnerships with public institutions in cities, states, and in cooperation with the federal government.

FACF spearheads the Fremont Area COVID-19 Response Taskforce which has met at least biweekly since last March to address community concerns and coordinate the overall community response to area challenges, and continues to spearhead relief and recovery efforts from the flood of 2019.