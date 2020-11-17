FACF joins nationwide celebration recognizing local impact of community foundations

The Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF) is joining in a nationwide celebration this week.
This observance is designed to recognize the increasingly important role community foundations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address civic and economic challenges.
For more than a century, community foundations have served as a resource whose effect can be seen countless numbers of lives.
During this week, community foundations come together to share the stories of impact that have occurred in the past year.
This year marks the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s 40th year of impact and service to the greater Fremont area.
“The work of community foundations span beyond the practice of giving. There is an impact that can be seen in the lives our area nonprofits serve,” Melissa Diers, FAFC executive director, said in a prepared statement. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most challenging social problems and advance the most promising of opportunities to benefit our residents.”
Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.
Targeting grant funds toward social services, civic improvements, health and recreation, arts and culture and education, the FACF works to drive change and provide opportunity for growth and innovative solutions to community challenges, Diers said.
As community foundations find solutions for urban and rural communities — it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact.
This was most evident amid this year’s coronavirus pandemic where more than $1 billion was distributed by community foundations in response to the crisis.
In addition, community foundations went beyond the money to help their communities adapt during this critical time — supporting charities, schools, nonprofits, and small businesses through partnerships with public institutions in cities, states, and in cooperation with the federal government.
FACF spearheads the Fremont Area COVID-19 Response Taskforce which has met at least biweekly since last March to address community concerns and coordinate the overall community response to area challenges, and continues to spearhead relief and recovery efforts from the flood of 2019.
Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.
Throughout the life of the FACF thus far, more than $31 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including: arts and culture; civic improvement; education; health and recreation; and social services.
More information about FACF is available by calling: 402-721-4252 or visiting www.facfoundation.org
