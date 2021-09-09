FACF launches fund drive

It began with a single donation in 1980.
The $53,000 donation came from the estate of Ethel Whalen, a retired schoolteacher and former Fremonter. Although she’d moved to the East Coast, Whalen wanted to provide funds that would launch a community foundation in her hometown.
Thus, the Fremont Area Community Foundation was formed.
“That gift was the beginning of it all,” said Melissa Diers, executive director.
Four decades later, FACF has distributed more than $36 million in grants throughout the Fremont area from all the different funds it administers.
Among those funds is the Fremont Forever Fund, which today has $9.2 million. From this fund alone, $4.4 million has been given away to help a host of programs and endeavors.
Recent findings, however, indicate that a little over half of the requests for funding have been able to be granted.
Now, the FACF has launched a three-year campaign to get more cash to further build the fund — so it can help more people.
Bob Hillis, FACF immediate past president, explains how the FFF works.
While organizations, such as the Friends of Fremont Parks, direct funds for their own specific purposes, the FFF is an unrestricted endowment fund.
That means it can benefit a wide variety of causes.
Income earned from this endowment provides grants for vital community programs and initiatives. At the same time, the principal sum remains intact and grows each year.
A grants committee screens applicants and makes recommendations on which grants to provide. Using these recommendations, the FACF board decides where these grants will be awarded.
Earnings from the FFF endowment have benefited hundreds of organizations throughout its four-decade history.
The Fremont Forever Fund Campaign is designed to raise cash to help the FFF endowment grow more and provide even more help.
The idea for the FFF campaign was developed in 2019.
At that time, the FFF had $6.5 million.
But Hillis said a grants committee discovered that the FFF was able to fund only about 56% of the meritorious grant requests it received in 2019.
“Nonprofit organizations need our help more than ever,” Diers said, adding, “We routinely receive more requests for more funds than we have available to grant.”
Growing the FFF could lead to more grant funds being available.
“Imagine if we could raise this fund to $10 million or $12 million in 2022 or 2023, what it could grow to in the future and how much more good it could do,” Hillis said.
So to help celebrate the community foundation’s 40th anniversary in 2020, an FACF committee, including Hillis, Terry McClain, Greg Haskins, Russ Peterson and Jennifer Bixby, developed the idea for the first-ever fundraising campaign for the FFF.
Hillis said a strong community foundation is important for the Fremont area.
“We have a lot of needs and this is a good source of funding for many of those needs,” Hillis said.
During the past 40 years, more than 687 grants, totaling more than $4.4 million, have been dispersed through FFF.
Diers said FFF grant awards average around $6,000.
Hillis said grants of $100,000, each, have gone to:
- The Dillion Aquatics Center;
- Schlike Fields;
- North Bend Public Library;
- Splash Station;
- And, most recently, Keene Memorial Library.
In 2010, enrollment at Midland Lutheran College was at a historic low and the college on the verge of bankruptcy.
Through the FFF, the community foundation provided a $200,000 grant and a $200,000 loan. Enrollment at what’s now Midland University grew from 590 students in 2010 to almost 1,400 now. Today, Midland remains a thriving university and strong community partner, Diers said.
A FFF brochure lists other “game-changing” grants, including:
- Care Corps’ (now LifeHouse), $10,000 to establish the homeless shelter.
- Fremont High School, $60,000 to help renovate the Nell McPherson Theatre.
- Fremont Area Art Association, $68,000 for expansion and renovation.
- Youth Complex in Arlington, $10,000.
- Scribner Youth Sports Complex, $20,000.
Diers said FFF monies have helped with civic improvements such as:
- Christensen Field arena renovation.
- Improvements and technology, such as body cameras for officers and radio upgrades, to the Fremont Police Department.
- Security technology system upgrade for Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School.
Those wishing to make a donation to the FFF may visit the community foundation’s website at www.facfoundation.org or mail a donation to FACF, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE, 68025 or call the foundation at 402-721-4252.
This is a three-year fund drive. Pledges can be paid over the three years.
If they wish, donors can limit their gift to a field of interest such as: health and recreation; social services; education; civic improvements and arts and culture.
Hillis said the board has contributed generously and helped by contacting potential donors. At this point, just under $1.7 million in pledges and gifts for the FFF has been secured in gifts and pledges.
Diers said gifts of all sizes are welcome.
“A gift to the Fremont Forever Fund is an investment in the quality of life within your community, both today and for generations to come,” Diers said. “The gift is helping to make grants to important work that’s happening now, addressing needs currently before us, but positioned to be able to support projects that are opportunities that we can’t even imagine yet.”