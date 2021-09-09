FACF launches fund drive

That means it can benefit a wide variety of causes.

Income earned from this endowment provides grants for vital community programs and initiatives. At the same time, the principal sum remains intact and grows each year.

A grants committee screens applicants and makes recommendations on which grants to provide. Using these recommendations, the FACF board decides where these grants will be awarded.

Earnings from the FFF endowment have benefited hundreds of organizations throughout its four-decade history.

The Fremont Forever Fund Campaign is designed to raise cash to help the FFF endowment grow more and provide even more help.

The idea for the FFF campaign was developed in 2019.

At that time, the FFF had $6.5 million.

But Hillis said a grants committee discovered that the FFF was able to fund only about 56% of the meritorious grant requests it received in 2019.

“Nonprofit organizations need our help more than ever,” Diers said, adding, “We routinely receive more requests for more funds than we have available to grant.”

Growing the FFF could lead to more grant funds being available.

