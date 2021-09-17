FACF launches Youth Philanthropy Contest 2021-22

Along with a copy of their written application, the applicants bring examples or prototypes of their project if it’s a product of some type.

They bring a project display – posters, photos, display boards, sketches, charts or anything else that helps showcase the project and/or a video on YouTube or a flash drive. Videos need to be 2 minutes or less in length. They don’t have to be polished, just effective at telling the story.

Past experience has shown that projects that included good displays with the applications are more likely to be chosen as contest winners.

Applicants can always get help by calling 402-721-4252 or emailing info@facfoundation.org with any questions about the contest or application process.

Winners will be notified by mail in November 2021.

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers looks forward to this latest contest.

“We are excited to see what great ideas area kiddos have for us this year,” Diers said. “We’re usually impressed by how many of them think ‘outside the box’ with the projects they propose and by their level of ambition to make good things happen for their communities.”

