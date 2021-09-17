FACF launches Youth Philanthropy Contest 2021-22

The Youth Philanthropy Contest is back.
After it was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual contest has returned for 2021-22.
Fremont Area Community Foundation sponsors the contest for all youth in grades kindergarten through 12. The contest is designed to help youth make a difference in their communities.
Applications are being accepted and contest winners will receive up to $1,000 to launch their projects. Funding will be determined by the project budget.
The foundation is seeking ideas that can:
- Have a positive impact on the community.
- Be completed in nine months.
- Take place in the Fremont area.
- Are charitable in nature.
- Engage young people in philanthropy – using their creativity, compassion, time and talent to benefit others.
Past projects have involved:
- Assembling hygiene kits for a homeless shelter.
- Creating literacy boxes for area schools.
- Providing WiFi for a few families without it.
- Restoring a Scout cabin.
- Collecting blankets to be given to children and the elderly.
- Hosting a carnival to provide education for child safety.
- Providing needed supplies to an animal shelter.
- Organizing a walk or event to benefit a nonprofit organization.
A youth can do a project individually, with friends, or as part of a class, club or group.
Information on applying, along with forms and past examples of contest winners, can be found at www.facfoundation.org/YPC
Process steps include:
- Pre-application. Deadline is Oct. 13. It’s highly recommended that participants submit this one-page project description before they begin working on the project.
Their idea will be reviewed to make sure it qualifies for the contest, prior to their putting in the time and energy into developing a full application. Applicants will be contacted right away after their pre-application is reviewed.
- Written application. This can be submitted now. Deadline is Oct. 22. No late entries will be accepted.
Contest applications and materials can be mailed to or dropped off at the Fremont Area Community Foundation, Attention: Youth Philanthropy Contest, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE 68025.
Once FACF has received the written application, contestants will be contacted to set up a time for their presentation.
- Presentation. All applicants will be required to present their projects to a selection committee, starting at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the First State Bank Education Center, 1005 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Along with a copy of their written application, the applicants bring examples or prototypes of their project if it’s a product of some type.
They bring a project display – posters, photos, display boards, sketches, charts or anything else that helps showcase the project and/or a video on YouTube or a flash drive. Videos need to be 2 minutes or less in length. They don’t have to be polished, just effective at telling the story.
Past experience has shown that projects that included good displays with the applications are more likely to be chosen as contest winners.
Applicants can always get help by calling 402-721-4252 or emailing info@facfoundation.org with any questions about the contest or application process.
Winners will be notified by mail in November 2021.
FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers looks forward to this latest contest.
“We are excited to see what great ideas area kiddos have for us this year,” Diers said. “We’re usually impressed by how many of them think ‘outside the box’ with the projects they propose and by their level of ambition to make good things happen for their communities.”