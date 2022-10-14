FACF plants 40 trees in Fremont area

“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” — Greek Proverb

Without fanfare, Caleb Hartmann quietly watered a recently planted tree in Van Anda Park.

Hartmann is the maintenance worker II-forestry for the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.

The tree he watered is one of 20 the department has planted at parks throughout the city as part of a Fremont Area Community Foundation project.

Traditionally, FACF has planted trees in Fremont area parks to honor the service of its retiring board members.

“But when we were approaching our 40th anniversary, we decided that it would be a wonderful way to celebrate four decades of impact throughout the Fremont area,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.

FACF’s 40th anniversary occurred in 2020, but with trees being difficult to procure during the COVID-19 pandemic and some tree grant programs being on hiatus at that time, it took a couple of years to see the project come to fruition.

Diers said FACF decided it wanted to plant 20 trees in Fremont area parks and green spaces – wherever the city thought they’d serve best.

In addition, FACF planted five trees in each of its affiliate communities, Arlington, Hooper, North Bend and Uehling for a total of 20 in those areas.

“Almost all of the trees have been planted,” Diers said. “The trees in North Bend will be planted this Sunday in a communitywide event.”

To help with funding – because trees can be expensive – Diers joined forces with Dian Christensen Hillis, president of the Friends of Fremont Area Parks, and Nick Hansen, parks and recreation director.

The three worked together to obtain trees from the Ten Free Trees program of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the Nebraska Forest Service.

“We could each apply for up to 10 trees and we were grateful to be awarded all of the trees we requested,” Diers said.

That totaled 30 trees.

The FACF purchased the remaining 10 trees from a local business.

Hansen said Fremont City Arborist Mark Luther and Hartmann planted all 20 trees in different local parks in the last 10 days.

Types of trees and the Fremont parks where they were planted are:

Ruwe – One locust tree, one burr oak and one hackberry.

Buch – Three hackberries, one sycamore, one Kentucky coffee tree.

Clemmons – Two pecan and one cottonwood.

Ronin – Two Kentucky coffee, one locust, one red oak and one sycamore.

Rotary – One sycamore.

Van Anda – One red oak, one sycamore and one Kentucky coffee.

An assortment of these types of trees were planted or will be planted in the remaining four communities.

It’s important to have a variety of trees, Diers said. If only one type is planted, many can be affected or lost to a certain disease or insect.

Years ago, several local trees were lost to Dutch elm disease. More recently, trees are being affected by the Emerald Ash Borer.

Diers also said trees for the program were chosen, because they do well in this climate and environment.

Now, everyone can enjoy the trees in the community parks.

“Everybody gets to feel like they’re sharing ownership in the care of those trees,” Diers said.

Hansen appreciates the collaboration in bringing trees into the area.

“We’ll try to find opportunities to keep planting,” he added.

Christensen Hillis noted the work being done to rejuvenate local parks and make them look more attractive to people in the community.

“You want them to use the park, because it’s a beautiful park and it’s got shade and places to play and areas to relax, read and reflect,” she said. “Parks are good. They make you feel good.”

Diers added that parks are one of the amenities people seek when considering whether or not to move into a particular community.

Hansen said the parks department has had to remove mature trees that have fallen down or succumbed to disease.

Christensen Hillis pointed out that other trees in this area have been lost to harsh weather, wind and flooding. The recent drought can lead to tree loss as well.

Here’s where a tree-planting endeavor can help.

“This is a way to start re-growing trees back into our parks and having the benefits for many years down the road,” Hansen said.

Diers notes something else.

“We’ll always plant trees,” she said. “Our (FACF) logo is a tree. It’s symbolic of what a community foundation is and does. We invest in our communities for the long term. We plant a seed every day through our grant-making and our funds and, sometimes, quite literally through shade trees.”