FACF program helps nonprofits

Everybody needs a little help.

And that can include the agencies that provide assistance to others.

That’s where a program by the Fremont Area Community Foundation can help.

The program is called Jumpstart.

Led and implemented by Network for Good, the Jumpstart program is designed to help nonprofits become more effective in engaging supporters and raising funds for their organizations.

“Fundraising is an area of capacity building in which nonprofits often report struggling,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “Too few resources and too little staff time to devote to donor cultivation make it very difficult to build and sustain programs.”

And sustainability is crucial.

“Sustainability has never been more vital or top-of-mind for our area nonprofits,” Diers said. “So many have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are having to explore new ways to raise funds to continue their programs. We are pleased to make this remote learning opportunity available to them.”

Program participation is free for the nonprofit due to grant funding provided jointly by FACF and Network for Good.