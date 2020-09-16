FACF program helps nonprofits

Everybody needs a little help.
And that can include the agencies that provide assistance to others.
That’s where a program by the Fremont Area Community Foundation can help.
The program is called Jumpstart.
Led and implemented by Network for Good, the Jumpstart program is designed to help nonprofits become more effective in engaging supporters and raising funds for their organizations.
“Fundraising is an area of capacity building in which nonprofits often report struggling,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “Too few resources and too little staff time to devote to donor cultivation make it very difficult to build and sustain programs.”
And sustainability is crucial.
“Sustainability has never been more vital or top-of-mind for our area nonprofits,” Diers said. “So many have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are having to explore new ways to raise funds to continue their programs. We are pleased to make this remote learning opportunity available to them.”
Program participation is free for the nonprofit due to grant funding provided jointly by FACF and Network for Good.
Craig Huffman, executive director of Calvin Crest Camp, Conference and Retreat Center, knows the benefits of Jumpstart.
“The Jump Start program, sponsored by the Fremont Area Community Foundation, gave Calvin Crest the chance to learn and grow in fundraising capacity, which in turn helped grow our capacity to serve the community,” Huffman said. “The program provided regular coaching sessions with an expert that helped tailor our approach to fundraising to meet the needs of the organization and to present our story to our donors in a compelling way.”
The camp retreats can help attendees in many ways.
“With more people experiencing busy and disconnected lives, Calvin Crest’s retreats provide space and time to slow down and connect with others,” Huffman said.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.
Throughout the life of the FACF thus far, more than $30 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including: arts and culture; civic improvement; education; health and recreation; and social services.
More information about FACF is available by calling: 402-721-4252 or visiting www.facfoundation.org.
