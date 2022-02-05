FACF scholarships available

Area graduating seniors and others looking to further their education may begin applying for scholarships awarded by the Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF).

The deadline to apply is April 1 and those interested may do so by visiting facfoundation.awardspring.com/. Requirements for each scholarship can be found on the website.

“While graduation day is still months away, area seniors are already preparing for college,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, in a prepared statement. “We hope they’ll connect with us through our online scholarship program to see if any of the nearly 80 scholarship funds we administer can provide some financial assistance to help them pursue their post-secondary education.”

The community foundation provided $128,000 in scholarship funds last year to 116 students attending Archbishop High School, Arlington High School, Cedar Bluffs High School, Fremont High School, Howells-Dodge High School, Logan View High School, North Bend Central High School and Tekamah-Herman High School.

Scholarships are available in a host of study areas, and most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities. Some scholarships focus on academic achievement or area of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.

Several scholarships are renewable and some are available to students already in college.

A new scholarship available this year is the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 Scholarship Fund. This fund provides scholarship support to graduating seniors of Fremont High School or Archbishop Bergan High School who are pursuing secondary education at a two-year community college, vocational or trade school.

“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, thousands of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation over the years,” Diers said. “We are honored to be able to help donors support generations of kids pursuing their education.”

Founded in 1980, with a single estate gift, the Fremont Area Community Foundation connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community, creating positive local impact.

During the life of the foundation, so far, more than $32 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County. The foundation currently administers over $35 million in community assets.

For more information about the Fremont Area Community Foundation, call 402-721-4252 or visit facfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.