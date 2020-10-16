FACF seminar set for professional financial advisers

Those funds can be invested for tax-free growth and donors can recommend grants to IRS-qualified public charities.

Community foundations often serve as administrators of donor-advised funds, said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. These foundations tend to be experts in what their communities’ need and where dollars can be put to the best use through local grant-making.

Although they’ve been around for a while, donor-advised funds have been gaining popularity in recent years due to the tax benefits they offer.

“You can make a gift to a donor-advised fund at a time that makes the best sense for an individual tax-wise and then you can take your time making funding decisions going forward,” Diers said. “I can make a gift at calendar year end, because I know I’m going to otherwise have to pay Uncle Sam something more in taxes and I think donors can spend that money better sometimes than Uncle Sam.”

The donor-advised fund gives contributors the opportunity to gain the tax benefit and make decisions as they choose about what grants will come from that fund.

“It’s sort of like a charitable checkbook,” Diers said.

The FACF periodically hosts professional adviser seminars.