FACF seminar set for professional financial advisers

Professional financial advisers can learn more about donor advised funds at a seminar this month.
The Fremont Area Foundation will host “Donor Advised Funds: The Swiss Army Knife of Gift Planning” from 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22. The seminar will take place virtually.
Cost is $25 per person for the estate planning seminar for professional advisers. Attorneys and certified public accountants will be able to earn two hours of continuing education credits by participating.
Bryan Clontz, founder and president of Charitable Solutions, LLC, will be the presenter.
Charitable Solutions specializes in noncash asset receipt and liquidation, gift annuity reinsurance brokerage, gift annuity risk management consulting, emergency assistance funds and life insurance appraisals and audits.
The session is designed to be highly interactive.
Clontz will present the history, growth and current status of donor advised funds, which has been the fastest-growing charitable vehicle during the last 20 years.
By definition, a donor advised-fund is like a charitable investment account. Its sole purpose is to allow donors to support charitable organizations they care about.
When donors contribute cash, securities or other assets in a donor-advised fund to an entity like the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the contributors generally are eligible to take an immediate tax deduction.
Those funds can be invested for tax-free growth and donors can recommend grants to IRS-qualified public charities.
Community foundations often serve as administrators of donor-advised funds, said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. These foundations tend to be experts in what their communities’ need and where dollars can be put to the best use through local grant-making.
Although they’ve been around for a while, donor-advised funds have been gaining popularity in recent years due to the tax benefits they offer.
“You can make a gift to a donor-advised fund at a time that makes the best sense for an individual tax-wise and then you can take your time making funding decisions going forward,” Diers said. “I can make a gift at calendar year end, because I know I’m going to otherwise have to pay Uncle Sam something more in taxes and I think donors can spend that money better sometimes than Uncle Sam.”
The donor-advised fund gives contributors the opportunity to gain the tax benefit and make decisions as they choose about what grants will come from that fund.
“It’s sort of like a charitable checkbook,” Diers said.
The FACF periodically hosts professional adviser seminars.
“We’re excited to be able to have Bryan Clontz presenting this seminar,” Diers said. “He is an expert in charitable gift planning and he is also very entertaining.”
Besides his work with Charitable Solutions, Clontz also serves as a partner of Ekstrom Alley Clontz & Associates, a community foundation consulting firm in New Haven, Connecticut.
During the seminar, Clontz will offer four distinct case studies covering complex charitable planning dilemmas where donor advised funds are the ideal solution.
He will present a cross-disciplinary approach touching on legal, tax, investment and financial planning techniques unique to each charitable case.
Because Clontz will make his presentation virtually, some advisers might find it easier to attend than an in-person seminar.
“They can log in from their offices,” Diers said.
She cites why FACF provides these seminars.
“We understand that oftentimes conversations about estate planning and charitable giving happen in the offices of professional advisers first and so we want to make sure that we can provide information to our professional adviser community about all the opportunities that exist for people to give strategically — to make their estate plan strategically if they include charity,” Diers said.
To register for the seminar, visit www.facfoundation.org/DAFseminar.html or call 402-721-4252.
