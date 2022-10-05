FACF Youth Philanthropy Grants Now Available Year-Round

Many kids want to make a difference, regardless of their age.

That’s evident by the more than 300 area youth who have spearheaded projects through the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Contest since its inception in 2014.

Youth from nine different schools in six different area communities have received grant funding to help them with projects designed to help make their communities better.

Now, the contest — previously hosted only in the fall — has become a year-round grant opportunity renamed the Youth Philanthropy Grants Program.

The foundation hopes to see more area youth applying for funding throughout the year.

Other than the extended timeframe, the goals of the Youth Philanthropy Grants Program remain the same.

Area youth in grades K-12 are invited to propose a project that will make something better — in their community, school, neighborhood or something else.

“In groups as small as two and as large as 50, area youth have embraced our challenge and used their creativity and passion to make a difference in their communities,” said Melissa Diers, executive director. “We’ve enjoyed helping and watching them do it.”

The foundation is looking for project ideas that:

* Have a positive impact on the community,

* Have an established timeframe,

* Take place in the FACF grant area (a map is on the foundation website),

* Are charitable in nature (which means it must focus on serving the public interest or common good), and

* Engage young people in philanthropy.

“Once the project meets this criteria, the sky is the limit,” Diers said. “We encourage youth to consider what’s important to them and the needs they see in their community. If they supply their creativity, talents and energy, the Fremont Area Community Foundation will provide the funding to help them bring positive change to our area.”

Applicants may receive a grant of up to $1,000 from the foundation to help meet the project goals.

Applications and more information about the Youth Philanthropy Grants Program is available on the foundation’s website at bit.ly/3CbVYwy.

There, applicants can also find information about previous grant projects and perhaps some inspiration for their own ideas.

Information is also available at the foundation office in the First State Bank building at 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite #2, or by calling 402-721-4252.

Past Youth Philanthropy Grant projects include:

* “Blankets for Kids,” a project to make blankets that area fire departments can supply to kids who are victims of house fires and accidents;

* “Fremont Middle School Green Space Project,” a revitalization effort in the green space between pods at the Fremont Middle School;

* “Extreme Makeover: Church Edition,” a joint effort between the PresbyYOUTH Group of Fremont and Rebuilding Together to refurbish a rural church impacted by poverty;

* “Walk for Cancer Research,” a fundraising walk to support pediatric brain cancer research;

* “Building Hope,” which provides STEM kits for children at Care Corps’ LifeHouse; and

* “Wheels for Meals,” a bike ride to raise money for supplemental weekend food for low income families.