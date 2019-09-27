EducationQuest Foundation wants to remind students and parents that the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) will open Oct. 1 for students planning to attend college during the 2020-21 academic year.
The FAFSA is the application for federal, state, and college-based financial aid. You can complete the form at fafsa.gov on or after Oct. 1 using 2018 income tax data.
Before starting the FAFSA, students should create a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at fsaid.ed.gov. Parents of dependent students must also create one. The IDs are needed to retrieve tax information and electronically sign the FAFSA.
Colleges will use the results of the FAFSA to determine the types and amount of financial aid they will award. This could be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study, and student loans.
EducationQuest Foundation provides free FAFSA Tools at EducationQuest.org to help families through the process. For free help, call EducationQuest to set up an appointment. The Omaha office can be reached at 888-357-6300 and the Lincoln office can be reached at 800-303-3745.