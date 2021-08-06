Fairgoers enjoy events

With a cool breeze in your face, it’s fun to ride across the Dodge County Fairgrounds on a golf cart.
Lisa Schole, fair board president, was driving the cart, however, not just for fun, but to help make sure things were running smoothly at the annual event.
In 2020, the fair board had a modified version of the fair due to the pandemic.
But this year, 4-H’ers and FFA members and their families had the chance to return to some normalcy during the fair.
So did the public.
On a not-too-hot Friday morning, Joyce Peatrowsky of Fremont took the opportunity to look at a colorful variety of floral displays in the Exhibit Hall. Little stickers resembling ribbons indicated whether the displays took first, second or third place in the competition on the table near Peatrowsky.
“I love plants,” she said.
Later that morning, Fremonters Ruth Hespen and her mom, Catherine Giesselmann, looked at vegetables, including some white, yellow and red onions.
“They’re really something,” Giesselmann said.
Hespen appreciates the effort involved in growing vegetables.
“People go to a lot of work to raise them,” Hespen said. “Gardening and flowers are a lot of work.”
On another part of the fairgrounds, exhibitors including Chase Hartman and Hunter Wiese, had the chance to see how their hard work with animals would pay off at the fair. Both were involved in the 4-H & FFA Swine Show.
They and other competitors guided their animals around the show ring under a judge’s watchful eye.
Evan, Leah and Chase Hartman later posed in front of an outdoor backdrop while Andrew Vech helped keep an animal in place as relatives took photos of the youth.
Not far away, Kristin Schlueter of Scribner and her children, Emmett, and Aubree, brought a couple of reddish-colored bucket calves for a drink at a tank of water.
In the building that housed rabbits and chickens, Vanessa Kriete of Hooper paused in front of a cage with a gray rabbit inside.
“It doesn’t say the breed,” Vanessa explained to a bystander.
As lunchtime approached, fairgoers already could be seen under a large tent enjoying the offerings of a couple of nearby food trucks.
And folks longing for a taste of nostalgia could meander over to Antique Tractor & Engine Display, where a variety of old-time tractors were parked neatly in a row.
More events are planned for Saturday and Sunday. This includes the Demolition Derby & Tough Trucks event is for kids of various ages. It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 10 and younger get in free. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s fair parade is “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams.” The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in downtown Scribner and progress to the fairgrounds.
More information about the fair can be found at https://www.dodgecountyfair.org .