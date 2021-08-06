Fairgoers enjoy events

On another part of the fairgrounds, exhibitors including Chase Hartman and Hunter Wiese, had the chance to see how their hard work with animals would pay off at the fair. Both were involved in the 4-H & FFA Swine Show.

They and other competitors guided their animals around the show ring under a judge’s watchful eye.

Evan, Leah and Chase Hartman later posed in front of an outdoor backdrop while Andrew Vech helped keep an animal in place as relatives took photos of the youth.

Not far away, Kristin Schlueter of Scribner and her children, Emmett, and Aubree, brought a couple of reddish-colored bucket calves for a drink at a tank of water.

In the building that housed rabbits and chickens, Vanessa Kriete of Hooper paused in front of a cage with a gray rabbit inside.

“It doesn’t say the breed,” Vanessa explained to a bystander.

As lunchtime approached, fairgoers already could be seen under a large tent enjoying the offerings of a couple of nearby food trucks.

And folks longing for a taste of nostalgia could meander over to Antique Tractor & Engine Display, where a variety of old-time tractors were parked neatly in a row.