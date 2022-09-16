Faith United Methodist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Betty Ditter and Bev Thomsen have great memories of Faith United Methodist Church in Hooper.

Ditter remembers going to Vacation Bible School at the church as a kid. The weeklong event took place in the summer.

Unlike today’s churches, which host morning-only sessions, the church had sessions that lasted all day.

“We brought our lunches and we played ball at the school playground at noon,” said Ditter, now of Fremont.

For a country kid, it was a treat.

“I loved it,” Ditter said. “I got to be in town all week.”

Six generations of Ditter’s family have been church members, dating back to Peter Lueninghoener in 1874. Ditter explains the family’s longtime church connection.

“We wanted to continue our history and heritage there,” she said.

This month, the congregation will celebrate lots of history, when the church observes its 150th anniversary. The public is invited to a brunch, starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the church at 303 Maple St.

The worship service starts at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lew Skinner of Lincoln speaking. Skinner, now retired, grew up in the church, comprised of three pioneer congregations – Bethel United Methodist, Clark Creek Evangelical Church and United Brethren Church of Winslow.

Hooper United Methodist Church was established by the Rev. George DeLaMatyr in 1872 – even before the town of Hooper was incorporated in 1876.

The first meeting place was in a railroad depot.

Members certainly needed their faith during the hard years from 1873 to 1878, when church history records that “grasshoppers came in vast armies to devour all vegetation.”

A devastating flood stretched from bluff to bluff in 1873.

Old church records indicate Methodists and Presbyterians may have worshiped in the same building during those tough years with each congregation having its own pastor.

Thereafter, the Methodist church would observe many milestones. The congregation erected a building for $3,200 in 1884. Members continued making improvements to their building, including a new pulpit and pews in 1947 and stained glass windows in 1952.

Church mergers occurred in the late 1960s and the congregation became Faith United Methodist Church in 1969.

In 1980, the congregation built a new sanctuary, adding an education unit in the early 1990s.

Throughout the years, generations of members have had baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals in the church.

And there have been a variety of activities.

In the 1960s, the church hosted box social fundraisers.

“The women prepared a lunch for two in a box and decorated the box fancily and then they were auctioned off,” Ditter said. “You and the person who bought the box would eat lunch together at the church and it raised money for the church.”

Christmas has long been a special time for the church.

Ditter remembers a Live Nativity that took place during the 1970s.

“It was very cold for people standing there,” Ditter said.

An old newspaper article states that youth portrayed Mary, Joseph, an angel, shepherds and Wise Men from the Christmas story. Local people constructed the manger scene and arranged a loud speaker system that broadcast Christmas carols.

Ditter said the scene included sheep, a cow and a horse. Youth playing Mary and Joseph rode the horse to Hooper along its Main Street en route to the church.

Thomsen recalls years when Lester Jensen handed out apples at the Christmas Eve service.

And she recounted a Christmas that occurred sometime after the year 2000.

At the time, the church had a lay leader named Dorothy Smith. The pastor wasn’t able to be at the church one Christmas Eve and asked Smith and one of her friends to line up a program for the service.

“They wrote a song. They wrote a play. They got all this stuff together. They made the backdrop,” Thomsen said.

But light flurries on the day of Dec. 24 turned into 15 inches of snow.

Smith and her friend never got to have their play.

One holiday observance still takes place today, however.

“We still have our Christmas party at Camp Fontanelle,” Thomsen said. “Calvary Methodist in Fremont joins us and we have a singalong.”

In earlier times, the church had groups for younger people.

Thomsen said her daughters, Martha, Melinda and Diane, remember the children’s Rainbow Climbers and the youth group. Ditter’s daughter, Lisa Johnson, was also part of the groups.

One year, the youth had a “Rock-a-Thon” during which kids raised money by taking pledges for how long they could rock in a rocking chair. Kids took turns rocking in the chair. While one kid rocked, the others worked on making Easter breakfast for about 50 people and planned the sunrise service.

Kids could sleep at the church during the overnight event. Girls slept in one Sunday school room and boys in another.

Dinie Jensen, the Rainbow Climbers and youth sponsor, slept outside the doors so they couldn’t sneak out, Thomsen said.

Money raised from the Rock-A-Thon went to missions.

Another time, kids laid pennies next to each other on a sidewalk – enough for a block. Those pennies went to missions, too. One time they collected “Nickels for Nigeria.”

The group had women’s evening groups. Thomsen recalls when they made neck pillows for dialysis patients. They served a meal at the Open Door Mission in Omaha and prepared and served a meal for what’s now called the Care Corps’ LifeHouse shelter.

Years ago, the church fellowship hall was used for two classes of first-graders for a year when Logan View needed more classroom space. The fellowship hall has been a place for meetings, receptions, family gatherings and many blood drives.

Ditter and Thomsen enjoy their church.

“We’ve been together for years and we know each other well,” Ditter said, adding that they welcome newcomers.

They appreciate Pastor Klint Stewart.

“Pastor Klint is a very good minister,” Thomsen said. “His (sermon) topics are very timely.”

He adds humor to his sermons as well.

The women said the church is a welcoming place where people laugh and learn.

“We hope to grow,” Thomsen said, “and serve others more.”