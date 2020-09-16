Fall at the Farm event set Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laurie Hock and her family are offering an outdoor opportunity.

On Saturday, the public is invited to Fall at the Farm.

The event is set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase.

Families, runners, crafters and other folks are encouraged to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.

Hock said this is the first time the public is being allowed access to the Aronia berry farm.

“This is where my parents have been based for decades, but we’re opening it up for the first time and so that’s going to be something new for people to learn about their berry farm,” she said.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with a 5K Berry Dash and 1-mile family fun run. Registration is at fallatthefarm.itsyourrace.com. People can register onsite as well.

Starting at 9 a.m., a variety of activities are planned, including: