Fall at the Farm event set Saturday

Laurie Hock and her family are offering an outdoor opportunity.
On Saturday, the public is invited to Fall at the Farm.
The event is set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase.
Families, runners, crafters and other folks are encouraged to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.
Hock said this is the first time the public is being allowed access to the Aronia berry farm.
“This is where my parents have been based for decades, but we’re opening it up for the first time and so that’s going to be something new for people to learn about their berry farm,” she said.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with a 5K Berry Dash and 1-mile family fun run. Registration is at fallatthefarm.itsyourrace.com. People can register onsite as well.
Starting at 9 a.m., a variety of activities are planned, including:
- Hayrack rides through the Aronia Berry bushes.
- Opportunities to experience how Aronia berries are grown, harvested and learn about health benefits.
- The chance to see an apple cider press in action.
- Outdoor games.
- Craft vendors.
- A wide assortment of farm-grown pumpkins and gourds for purchase from Fitzke Produce of Hooper.
- Pumpkin decorating stations.
- Nature scavenger hunt.
- A chance to meet baby animals.
- Berry Sweet Shoppe, featuring Aronia-based items for purchase including ice cream, lemonade, baked goods, beverages and other items.
The event opens a space to create a place to bring people together.
“To us, it’s really all about connecting people in this year of so much isolation and disconnection,” she said. “It felt like it was fitting to create an atmosphere where people could come to an outdoor event with the intention of lingering and enjoying a day with loved ones. Our invitation is to come and linger.”
She cites the benefits of being able to meet in a relaxed atmosphere.
“It’s about being able to slow down and experience the day with friends or family, meeting new families and friends while we’re here together and being able to create connection with other farmers, growers and people selling homemade items that we can learn what each other has to offer,” Hock said. “Our goal is that people would walk away with new memories with their hearts feeling full and connected.”
