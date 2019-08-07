The Peace Lutheran Church’s Bocce Ball League’s fall season starts this month.
The organizational meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church.
The first night of league play starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
For more information, call 402-720-8863.
The Peace Lutheran Church’s Bocce Ball League’s fall season starts this month.
The organizational meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The first night of league play starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
For more information, call 402-720-8863.
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.