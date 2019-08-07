{{featured_button_text}}
The Peace Lutheran Church’s Bocce Ball League’s fall season starts this month.

The organizational meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church.

The first night of league play starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

For more information, call 402-720-8863.

