Fall craft show set for Oct. 29 in Tekamah

A Shop with a Cop Fall Craft Show is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St., in Tekamah.
Breakfast and lunch will be available. Raffle drawings will take place at 4 p.m. (Do not have to be present to win.)
Proceeds will go to the local Shop with a Cop program.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
