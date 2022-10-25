 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall craft show set for Oct. 29 in Tekamah

A Shop with a Cop Fall Craft Show is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St., in Tekamah.

Breakfast and lunch will be available. Raffle drawings will take place at 4 p.m. (Do not have to be present to win.)

Proceeds will go to the local Shop with a Cop program.

