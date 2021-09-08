Fall on the Farm set for Sept. 18

Music, hayrack rides, yard games and berries will be part of Fall at the Farm 2021.
The public is invited to the event planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Berries on the Hill, the Hilgenkamp aronia berry farm, in rural Arlington. Admission is $5 per person. Children ages 10 and under get in free. Berries on the Hill is at 7538 County Road 15, Arlington.
This year, the event will include:
- Hayrack rides through acres of aronia berry bushes.
- Outdoor yard games.
- Pumpkin decorating stations.
- Petting zoo, kids’ barrel trains, corn play pit.
- Hay bale climbing.
- Family Look & Find on the Farm.
- Face painting.
- Makers Market with more than 30 craft, boutique and artisan vendors.
- Wide assortment of locally grown pumpkins and gourds for purchase from Fitzke’s Produce in Hooper.
- The Berry Bin Eats & Treats featuring new aronia-based concessions, including berry brats, aronia doughnuts, aronia berry ice cream sandwiches, aronia berry ice cream, aronia berry lemonade.
This year, the event also includes:
- “Aronia Wine Tasting in the afternoon by Native 32 Winery. Tickets are sold separately on site.
- Live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mother Dudes will play favorites from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Fremonter Amy Hartman encourages area residents to attend.
“We really enjoyed having everybody out to the farm last year and we decided to try it again this year,” she said. “We’ve added some new things. It’s a great chance for people to sit, relax, learn about the aronia berry and where it comes from and rejuvenate. We’re hoping it’s a day of fun for people of all ages. There are lots of new vendors to check out andw it should be a fun day.”