Family loses house; grateful no one is hurt

Early Saturday morning, Devon Baker was playing videos games when he noticed something strange.

An oscillating fan stopped and there was a hot, burning smell. So the 18-year-old Fremonter went downstairs in his family’s home at 1818 Mayfair Ave.

He checked the fuse box in the basement. One side was cold, while the other was very hot.

Meanwhile, Baker’s best friend, 19-year-old Kenny Wallin, who was spending the night, went into the kitchen. A spark fell in front of him. He looked up and could see the glow of fire coming through recessed lights in the kitchen.

Kenny heard a cracking sound and yelled to people downstairs, where Devon’s parents and other family members’ bedrooms were situated.

Devon woke his mom, Christine.

“Mom, we need to go,” he said. “The house is on fire.”

Days after a fire destroyed their Fremont home, the Bakers could focus on the blaze and all it consumed.

Instead, they’re so very grateful no one was hurt, including their beloved pets. They want to thank those who’ve helped them.

And with Christmas just days away, they look toward the holiday with hope.

Looking back, Christine, who related the story, recalls how she’s always complained about Devon being up at 4 a.m. playing video games.

But after he realized the house was on fire, Devon called 911.

Christine woke her husband and Devon’s dad, David, who’s deaf and uses cochlear implants. David put in his bone anchor hearing aids.

Family members scrambled into clothes.

“We tried grabbing the dogs, but they got scared and ran and the house started filling up with smoke and I couldn’t find them,” Christine said. “It was a terrible feeling that I couldn’t get to them. That’s a feeling I will never forget.”

The Bakers got all the people outside.

David Baker put his 89-year-old mother, Norma, on the seat of her walker and pushed her outdoors. Besides Devon and Kenny, the Bakers evacuated their son, Garrett, 31, who has special needs, and Xander Partridge, 18, for whom the Bakers are guardians.

They did get one dog, Keani, an Australian shepherd, out of the house.

Lt. Nick Morris of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene at 4:41 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters could see that most of the fire was contained to the attic. The fire had burned a hole through 1/3 the size of the roof. There was no fire on the main floor.

Firefighters sprayed water on the fire from the house’s exterior.

“We had to calm it down from the outside before we could go inside when it was that involved,” Morris said.

The two other shifts of firefighters were called to help at the scene.

A neighbor brought blankets to the Bakers, who worried about their pets.

After firefighters were able to knock down the blaze from the outside, they went inside to find the hot spots.

And the pets.

The Bakers are thankful for the firefighters, Fremont Police, American Red Cross, neighbors and friends and Fremont Department of Utilities for all their help.

Firefighters went into the house and brought out Zoey, a Yorkie, and a tabby cat named Fluffy.

It took two firemen to carry out a golden retriever named, Daisy Mae.

“That’s because she’s full-figured,” Christine said.

After family members realized Devon’s turtle, Apollo, was missing, firefighters went back into the house and found it, too.

“We wrapped him up in a blanket and put him in a bucket and got him back to the family,” Morris said.

Another cat, a Maine coon-mix named Felix, couldn’t be found right away, but later came up from the basement.

Morris believes the feline probably was waiting for the water to go down in the basement. No fire occurred there, but it had an estimated 4 to 6 inches of water from the hoses.

Firefighters also retrieved wrapped Christmas gifts and put them in a pickup. Family members don’t know if the soot-covered gifts have smoke or water damage.

“We’re hoping they’re OK,” Christine said. “But if they’re not, they’re not. As long as we’re all safe that’s all that matters. Christmas is about spending time with family.”

David Baker said he’s lost his father and aunts and uncles during Christmases of the past.

Five weeks ago, the Bakers lost their nephew, Joseph R. Trumble, 25, whom they said died during a heart transplant.

“It’s been a tragic year for us,” Christine said. “We have learned to endure a lot.”

And yet, they had a bright spot this year, too.

About two weeks ago, their daughter, Brianna Baker, and her boyfriend, Joe Bautista, became parents of a son, Ronin.

Now, just days before Christmas, the Bakers note that being homeless isn’t easy for the family.

“It’s a feeling I never thought I would experience,” Christine said.

At the same time, the Bakers remain thankful.

“I’m grateful that we’re all safe, that nobody got hurt and that we’re all together, because a house is rebuild-able. My family is not,” she said.

The Bakers are grateful to their neighbor, Amy Sue Holman, who’s been gathering donations and storing donated items in her garage. They’re thankful for Bea Moore of Oakland and Cindie Serrano of Wahoo, who’ve brought a variety of items, and to Walmart, where Christine works.

They’re grateful to the Hands of the Heartland, which provides services for people with special needs, where Garrett attends. David said their family will be able to gather there for Christmas so they can all be together.

Morris said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

David Baker said the house, owned by his mother, is a total loss. His mom, Norma, was the first Tiny Tot teacher at Fremont City Auditorium. She also was a secretary at the former First Christian Church in Fremont.

“It’s been our home since 1977,” he said.

The house will be torn down and rebuilt. Baker hopes construction will start before spring, weather permitting.

As they work to put the pieces of their lives back together, family members retain their perspective regarding what the fast-approaching holiday is all about.

“Christmas is about being with family and it’s not gifts,” David Baker said. “As long as we’ve got family, we’re good.”

