Family sees God's hand in helping little boy

Braxton Rehmert was so sick.

Wracked by seizures since he was 3 months old, the toddler was hospitalized with what could have been a couple of viral infections. His blood oxygen saturation and blood sugar levels dropped. Doctors were concerned he might go into sepsis – a life-threatening condition.

“We thought we were going to lose him,” said Braxton’s dad, Seth. “We recognized there was a very real chance we weren’t coming home with our son.”

Seth Rehmert and his wife, Nicole, live in Fremont with their sons, Russell, 3, and Braxton, who will be 2 on May 22.

When he was born in 2020, Braxton was a sweet, healthy, happy baby, his dad said.

Braxton was about 3 months old when his parents noticed his small body randomly flinched a little bit, somewhat rhythmically.

“We didn’t know it at the time, but he was having seizures,” Rehmert said. “He would move a little bit and he’d seem confused like he didn’t know what happened. A lot of times, he’d make a noise with it.”

The Rehmerts took Braxton to a doctor and an Omaha hospital.

He’d have many hospital stays.

At first, doctors thought Braxton had gastrointestinal pain. They prescribed a special formula, but the problem wasn’t rooted in what the baby was eating.

“He would cry out in pain for a half an hour,” Rehmert said. “It was utterly miserable. He’d be lying on the bed. He’d be crying and, all of a sudden, he would lurch out in pain.”

In September 2020, the Rehmerts brought their baby to the hospital where a brain scan showed he had hypsarrhythmia – chaotic brain activity with no recognizable pattern.

He needed effective treatment as soon as possible.

During the worst times, Braxton was having more than 100 seizures a day in October and early November 2020.

Rehmert said doctors prescribed a high-dose steroid proven effective in ending infantile spasms. It was administered in late November 2020 and Braxton was on treatment for about a month.

“It took care of the seizures, made them go away,” Rehmert said. “It was a huge relief and it lasted about six weeks.”

Braxton relapsed and began having seizures again.

“It was utterly horrible,” Rehmert said.

Doctors said Braxton couldn’t go back on the steroid, which was hard on his body. He was put on a Food and Drug Administration-approved medicinal CBD oil and another medicine that brought his seizures down to about seven a day in the spring of 2021.

Throughout his little life, Braxton had been in the hospital often. He was hospitalized about every other week from the time he was 3 to about 6 months old.

From about 8 to 18 months, he was in the hospital about every six weeks.

The Rehmerts found comfort from God and the Fremont Evangelical Free Church.

“We had tons of people offering to watch Russell while we were staying in the hospital with Braxton and lots of people offered to bring us food,” Nicole said.

Nicole recalled the long, lonely nights in the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t allowed to have any visitors so most of the time it was just me at the hospital,” she said.

Seth would trade places with her at the hospital different times, but he was working and she had more flexibility as a stay-at-home mom.

Nicole regularly packed a Bible and her journal in an overnight bag she took to the hospital.

“I felt the Lord encouraging me through his word,” she said.

As she sat in the hospital with Braxton, who was hooked up to oxygen and different monitors, Nicole saw how helpless she was to cure her son.

But during those times, she read Old Testament stories about God’s people and the terrifying battles they faced.

She saw how God was in control of every battle and difficult circumstance.

Nicole said she realized the same God who was in control of those battles was the same God who was in complete control of her son’s life.

“It brought me an insane amount of comfort,” she said. “That was my anchor. That was the only thing I was clinging to – that my God is good and he is faithful and he is in control.”

Nicole said she didn’t know how things would turn out for Braxton, but she trusted God.

The Rehmerts – and many other people – continued to pray for Braxton. The couple put their son on a special diet and continued giving him the medications.

His seizures dropped to about three to four a day.

Then in December 2021, Braxton became very sick from the viral infections and was hospitalized again.

His condition was dire.

“He came close to dying,” Rehmert said. “We ended up getting an army of people praying for him. This was a final hour call to prayer.”

Then the baby’s condition improved.

“Thirty minutes after we got as many people as we could praying for him, he turned around,” Rehmert said. “His blood sugar levels started to go back up and his oxygen levels were also increasing. He was turning a corner.”

Braxton slept all night.

“We were just happy the little dude was still with us at this point – and he started smiling when he woke up,” Rehmert said. “It was the first time we’d seen him smile in six months. He smiled and laughed all day.”

Rehmert compares that time to a Bible story in which Jesus brought a man named Lazarus back to life.

“It was like our kid had been raised from the dead,” Rehmert said. “It was our Lazarus moment.”

His parents had hardly seen him smile after he began having seizures.

“When you did, you held onto it, because you knew it would be months before you’d see it again,” Rehmert said.

Now, Braxton was giggling.

“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” Rehmert said. “We took home a different kid. Since then, he’s been smiling and laughing. He makes sustained eye contact. He’s not in constant pain.”

He’s a sweet little boy, who’s been seizure free.

“It was God,” Rehmert said. “He is only thing we can say turned our little guy around. We’d been praying for a long time and to see that prayer answered was a longing fulfilled.”

Braxton is having physical therapy, learning, growing and catching up developmentally.

Looking back, Rehmert tells about what he’s learned.

“This is the darkest thing I’ve ever had to walk through in my life,” Rehmert said. “I was not a shining example of Christ when we were in the thick of it. I was really angry at God. I was asking God why he wasn’t answering my prayers.”

Yet Rehmert said God was molding his and his wife’s character and faith.

“He was teaching us to depend on him and to rely on his strength,” Rehmert said.

Rehmert offers encouragement for others.

“God is gracious and merciful,” Rehmert said. “He hears our prayers. He doesn’t always answer them on our timetable, but it doesn’t mean he doesn’t care and it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a plan.”

Rehmert quotes Romans 8:28 when he says: “He (God) works all things together for the good of those who love him and have been called according to his purpose.”

The Rehmerts have grown through their experience.

“It’s truly deepened our trust in him,” Rehmert said. “We’re praying Braxton’s story does the same for anyone who hears it.”

