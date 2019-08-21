Positioning your farm to become more resilient to extreme weather includes focusing on long-term soil health. The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) and Nebraska Extension in Dodge County will be hosting a Soil Health Demo Farm Field Day at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30, 3 miles south of Snyder at the Lennemann Farm.
Area landowners and farmers are encouraged to attend this field day to gain a better understanding of soil health and conservation practices than can help improve soil health over time.
Speakers will discuss the following topics during the field day from 9-11:30 a.m.:
* Welcome – Brach Johnson (NRCS Soil Conservationist) and Bill Lennemann (Demo Farm Producer)
* NRCS Soil Health Demonstration Farms – Aaron Hird (NRCS Soil Health Specialist), Andrea Basche (UNL Assistant Professor), and Fernanda Souza Krupek (UNL Graduate Student)
* Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District and NRCS Cost Share Programs – Curt Becker (LENRD Projects Manager) and Brach Johnson (NRCS Soil Conservationist)
* Winter Wheat Production in Eastern Nebraska – Nathan Mueller (Nebraska Extension Educator)
* Demo Farm Walk and Talk
* Forage Crop Options and Value in Crop Rotations – Daren Redfearn and Mary Drewnoski (Nebraska Extension Specialists)
The field day starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the demo farm which is located 3 miles south of Snyder on Highway 79 and ¼ east on County Road G. Donuts, juice, and coffee will be served.
The field day is free and pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure all attendees have some breakfast and resources. To get more information and to pre-register, visit croptechcafe.org/registration or call the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775.