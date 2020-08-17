Farming webinar to focus on legal plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska Extension webinar planned for Thursday at noon will focus on how farmers and ranchers can put legal plans in place for business and health care decisions in the event that they fall ill.

For many producers, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic highlights the importance of planning for their families and their operations should they not be able to speak for themselves. The webinar, Business and Health Care Powers of Attorney, will cover powers of attorney, health care directives and end-of-life decision-making considerations.

It will be presented by David Aiken, an extension agricultural law and policy specialist and professor, and Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch succession. Both are in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The webinar is part of an ongoing weekly series produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

Registration for the free webinar can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

