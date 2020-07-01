Fas-Break Auto Glass Service transfers ownership of Fremont location

While many hitchhikers in the 1970s might have seen California as their destination, Shannon Smith had another state in sight.
Forty years ago, he hitchhiked from California at age 18, with Nebraska as his destination.
In 1984, Smith founded Fas-Break Auto Glass Service in Kimball, which moved to Scottsbluff and then Fremont, where he has lived since 1994.
Now, he said it’s time for him to step down from the business.
“I’ve always wanted to go out back west, but it’s kind of tough, Nebraska being home of the good life,” Smith said. “I truly believe that I love the people, I love the character, the Huskers. There’s just so many things I loved about it.”
On July 22, Smith formally sold Fas-Break to Ryan and Stephanie Harder, operators of its Columbus location. The company at 405 N. Broad St., specializes in windshield repair and also has services in Omaha and Blair.
Now living in Round Mountain, Nevada, Smith plans on semi-retiring with his wife, who is retired. He said he has been working on making sure the business was in good shape before moving.
“Our business has grown a lot in the last three years, and a lot of things have taken place,” Smith said. “I wasn’t working real hard at selling it, because I wanted to do some positioning for it.”
Smith has known Ryan Harder for more than 20 years, as the new owner attended high school with his daughter. Although he worked for heating and air outfits after graduation, Harder said the financial crisis slowed work down.
But in 2008, Smith made an offer to Harder to buy the Fas-Break location in Columbus, as the owners were retiring.
“I knew nothing about auto glass, nothing about sales or anything like that,” Harder said. “By the time we got done talking, he decided to purchase Columbus, but he wanted me to run out there and basically manage it and learn the trade and learn the sales and everything as I go.”
In 2014, the Harders purchased the Columbus location, which they will run alongside the Fremont location.
The Fremont location is also used as the advanced training center for Fas-Break employees nationwide. There, employees learn how to run a business with the Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standard (AGRSS).
“When we would bring somebody in to train, we would always send them over to Ryan for half a day to see how a one-man operation would do this,” Smith said. “And so Ryan’s been involved in this already, so for him, everything just came together, and you couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
In his new position as owner, Harder said one of his goals is to branch out more into the Omaha market.
But Harder said he also wants to focus on the company’s employees, all of whom stayed over from the transition from Smith’s ownership.
“That’s just the number-one thing you’ve got to take care of, is your employees, because they’re the backbone,” he said. “They’re the ones that are doing the work for you, so all you’ve got to do is just kind of help steer the ship a little bit and guide them.”
Although he’s left Fremont behind, Smith said he’ll be back periodically to visit four of his grandchildren in the community that he was proud to be a part of.
“People mean a lot to me, and I think I learned a lot of that from Nebraska,” he said. “You are somebody, and you deserve respect, you deserve my best.”
Smith said he was also proud to have left Fas-Break on such a high note with the company.
“To go out with all of my employees being happy, to go out with another record year going, I could not have asked for anything better,” he said. “Ryan is walking into a good thing, and it’s tough to run a business, but it doesn’t have to be as tough as people make it out to be. Just do the right thing by people, and it’ll work.”
Harder said he’s looking forward to picking up where Smith left off as he makes new friends and keeps the old ones.
“At Fas-Break here, we’re a family,” he said. “I think that’s one thing he’s striven to push across with everybody that has come through and worked for us, and that’s what we want to maintain.”
As Smith often refers to himself to people as “the short, fat, bald guy,” Harder joked that he would keep that legacy as well.
“For one, I’m short, I’m fat,” he said. “I’ve still got some hair, but I don’t know how much more I’ll have left after this.”
And for Smith?
“The short, fat, bald guy signs off,” he said, “with love from deep within his heart for everyone.”
