Fas-Break Auto Glass Service transfers ownership of Fremont location

But Harder said he also wants to focus on the company’s employees, all of whom stayed over from the transition from Smith’s ownership.

“That’s just the number-one thing you’ve got to take care of, is your employees, because they’re the backbone,” he said. “They’re the ones that are doing the work for you, so all you’ve got to do is just kind of help steer the ship a little bit and guide them.”

Although he’s left Fremont behind, Smith said he’ll be back periodically to visit four of his grandchildren in the community that he was proud to be a part of.

“People mean a lot to me, and I think I learned a lot of that from Nebraska,” he said. “You are somebody, and you deserve respect, you deserve my best.”

Smith said he was also proud to have left Fas-Break on such a high note with the company.

“To go out with all of my employees being happy, to go out with another record year going, I could not have asked for anything better,” he said. “Ryan is walking into a good thing, and it’s tough to run a business, but it doesn’t have to be as tough as people make it out to be. Just do the right thing by people, and it’ll work.”