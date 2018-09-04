Robin Ritter still remembers the woman’s reaction.
The woman had been staying at a homeless shelter and came to Uniquely Yours Stability Support for services. Staffers at UYSS were lining up models for the Cato’s Charity Fashion Show when they asked if she wanted to participate.
She did.
Like other models, she got to select an outfit to wear for the show.
And the day of the fashion show was a big one for her.
“She was so overwhelmed and was crying. She’d never felt that she was special with any attention just on her,” said Ritter, the chief executive officer for UYSS. “I loved how excited she was. It boosted her self-esteem and truly empowered her as a capable, determined woman.”
This year, more women can have similar experiences during the Fourth Annual Cato’s Fashion Charity Show. The event is set from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Kimmel Theatre on the Midland University campus. The public is invited.
A freewill offering will be accepted at the door for the Fremont-based organization that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of that situation. The first 20 fashion show attendees will receive a free Cato’s bag with a variety of items. All attendees will receive a free raffle ticket.
The local Cato’s Fashions store participates in the UYSS community charity competition in which individuals, businesses and organizations can select their own way of raising funds for the agency. The annual fashion show is the store’s way of raising funds for UYSS.
At the same time, the outreach event provides a way to empower women.
Eighteen people will model Cato’s fashions.
Models for the show include women who’ve been successful through UYSS program along with some area professionals and agency team members.
Families are encouraged to attend a wholesome event for a good cause.
There also are sponsorships. Hopkins Law is sponsoring 10 young women from The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont. Ashley Nicole of NP Dodge is sponsoring five women in recovery from the Oxford House in Fremont.
First State Bank and Trust is sponsoring 10 women from The Bridge, which provides services for people who’ve experienced domestic violence.
All of those sponsored will receive VIP treatment with front row seating, a free outfit from Cato’s and a special gift. Children of the VIPs will receive a small gift.
Unlike past years, the 2018 event is on a Sunday. Event organizers hope people will stop by after they’ve gone to church and lunch. Men and children may attend as well.
“It’s a great outreach for the community,” Ritter said.
Susan Larson, vice president of the UYSS board, also noted some of the advantages of the event.
“It gives our clients and supporting people — our volunteers — an opportunity to be a runway model for the afternoon. It’s a wonderful experience and very empowering to look nice, dress nice,” she said.
The hope is also to raise money to fund projects and help clients.
Ritter expressed appreciation to Midland which has provided the venue each year.
Midland students will operate lighting and sound for the show and those in the social change class will volunteer their time to be ushers.
Ritter also noted that UYSS is collecting winter coats, jackets, hoodies, hats, gloves and scarves for its Fifth Annual Warmer Winter Coat Giveaway.
“Last year, we gave out 135 coats in two hours,” she said.
Those wishing to donate coats may drop them off at UYSS.
“Or if they want to do a collection, call us at Uniquely Yours at 402-727-8977, ask for me and I’ll come pick them up,” Ritter said, adding, “The library—a couple years ago—did a coat drive for us. They collected them there and we went and picked them up.”
Free books will be given out at the event as well.
The date of the winter coat giveaway hasn’t been set, but the event will take place.
UYSS also is planning a Halloween Bash.
In the meantime, Ritter looks forward to the fashion show, while cherishing memories of the woman who’d gained so much from it.
“She hugged all of us and thanked us,” Ritter said. “She was so happy, because she was able to experience something that made her feel that she had worth.”