Fremont After 5 Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets.
The theme is “A Peach of a Wardrobe” and the evening will include a Cato fashion show. Music will be presented by Bryan Nelson.
Pat Rohling of Valley Center, Kansas, will speak about “A Girl Names Peaches.” She has had some sour grapes but found the secret to living a peachy life. She is a former hairdresser and retired postal worker as supervisor. She has two adult children and five grandchildren.
Cost is $14 for the buffet dinner. Call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by Tuesday to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.