Faster-spreading U.K. variant of COVID-19 identified in Dodge County

The first case of a faster-spreading variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Dodge County, Three Rivers Public Health Department said in a press release.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is believed to have originated from the United Kingdom. The release said that genomic sequencing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab uncovered the variant in a child under age 10.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time before a variant strain was identified within the health district,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release. “This strain is more easily spread, but we have found that our available COVID-19 vaccines are shown to be effective.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant was identified with a large number of mutations last fall. It was first detected in the United States at the end of December 2020.

Compared to other variants, B.1.1.7 spreads more easily and quickly. In January 2021, U.K. experts reported that it may be associated with an increased risk of death, but more studies are needed to confirm, the CDC said.

