A Fremont man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on the east side of Fremont.
Three other people were transported to Fremont Health.
Wesley Williams, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Bryce Triplett of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Triplett said the accident occurred at about 12:51 p.m., about 1,700 feet south of the U.S. 30 Highway overpass.
Williams, who was driving a northbound Ford 150 pickup on U.S. Highway 275, made a sharp left turn and crossed through the grass median. The pickup came out of the median and went into the southbound lanes of U.S. 275 and into the side of a semi-trailer hauling cars.
The semi rolled on its side, dumping its cargo of four vehicles onto the roadway. The car transport vehicle slid on the roadway and came to rest across both southbound lanes, Triplett said.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Two young children, who were passengers in the pickup, were taken to Fremont Health. Triplett said one child is from Fremont and one from Council Bluffs, Iowa. One of the children was subsequently transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. The State Patrol is not releasing the children’s names, but said both were in child safety seats in the backseat of the pickup.
The driver of the semi-trailer truck, David Watts, 58, of Omaha was taken to Fremont Health, where he was treated and released. Triplett said Watts had been wearing a seatbelt.
A witness reported that no improper driving had occurred before Williams made the sharp left turn.
No other information was readily available. The investigation is ongoing, said Cody Thomas, NSP public relations director.