FBI Omaha Field office warns of COVID-19 survey scam

The FBI Omaha Field Office has issued a warning to communities regarding a new COVID-19 scam that is targeting people who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
The office states that an increasing number of vaccinated individuals are being asked via email and text messages to participate in a fraudulent post-vaccine survey, according to a Tuesday press release.
The Omaha office added that no post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, stating that any emails or text messages that appear to be sent by those companies seeking personal financial information are fraudulent.
Fremont Police Department Lieutenant Ed Watts said he has not received any reports of scam calls related to post-vaccine surveys in the Fremont area as of yet.
“I haven’t heard anything here,” Watts said.
However, Watts said general scams targeting vulnerable populations such as the elderly continue to persist.
Watts said the police department continues to see people receiving phone calls from individuals stating the recipient of the call is under arrest or was involved in criminal activity in another jurisdiction.
The scam involves asking the individual to pay a certain amount of money, typically through gift cards, to clear their name.
“And then what happens is that this person gets the money or the gift card but there was never actually any legal action that was taken,” Watts said.
Watts said a law enforcement agency would never contact an individual implicated in criminal activity to send money to clear up a legal matter.
“If we had a warrant for you, we would show up at your house,” he said. “We wouldn’t call you on the phone and demand payment to clear up matters.”
Watts plans to educate the community further on general scam protection later this month at the Fremont Friendship Center.
The 30-minute presentation aims to educate Fremont’s older population on different types of scams to watch out for, as well as steps to take to protect themselves if they feel they are being scammed.
“If you get a call saying you’re in legal trouble, just hang up and you can always call the police department to find out if there’s a problem,” he said.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. April 22. The friendship center is at 1730 W. 16th St., Linden Avenue and Ridge Road. It is a place where seniors, who are 60 years and over, come together for friendship, lunch, games and support.