FBI Omaha Field office warns of COVID-19 survey scam

“And then what happens is that this person gets the money or the gift card but there was never actually any legal action that was taken,” Watts said.

Watts said a law enforcement agency would never contact an individual implicated in criminal activity to send money to clear up a legal matter.

“If we had a warrant for you, we would show up at your house,” he said. “We wouldn’t call you on the phone and demand payment to clear up matters.”

Watts plans to educate the community further on general scam protection later this month at the Fremont Friendship Center.

The 30-minute presentation aims to educate Fremont’s older population on different types of scams to watch out for, as well as steps to take to protect themselves if they feel they are being scammed.

“If you get a call saying you’re in legal trouble, just hang up and you can always call the police department to find out if there’s a problem,” he said.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. April 22. The friendship center is at 1730 W. 16th St., Linden Avenue and Ridge Road. It is a place where seniors, who are 60 years and over, come together for friendship, lunch, games and support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.