FBI warns of potential scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccine rollout

“There will be very well-publicized mechanisms to get it out and groups of individuals who will be authorized to receive it,” he said. “It will not come through unsolicited phone calls, emails, in-person visits to people’s residences.”

Van Deun encouraged people to monitor national news reporting and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website to monitor developments for the addition of any further groups.

“If anyone is getting an unsolicited phone call, email or someone appearing at their doorstep claiming to be a government worker, a healthcare worker, offering them the ability to get the vaccine, that’s a scam,” he said.

With these types of scams, Van Deun said the elderly population is often targeted. As the COVID-19 pandemic has limited traveling during the holidays, he recommended the public to check in with any older relatives, such as parents or grandparents.

“If someone gives them a plausible line about a cure or a vaccine, it may sound great to them and they want to take advantage of it,” Van Deun said. “So it’s incumbent upon the younger generation to check on our senior citizens and make sure that they’re not being victimized by scams like this.”