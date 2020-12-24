FBI warns of potential scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As vaccines for COVID-19 leave for shipment to healthcare and assisted living facilities, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about potential scams.
“Historically over time, we’ve seen bad actors taking advantage of natural disasters, large-scale health scares to prey on other people’s desperation and insecurity to make themselves money,” said Bryan Van Deun, White Collar Crime Squad supervisor for FBI Omaha. “COVID has been no different.”
Earlier this year, Van Deun said the nation saw complications coming from people hoarding and price-gouging personal protective equipment. Although they have been caught and prosecuted, he said the FBI has seen indications that some may take advantage of the vaccines.
According to the FBI, potential scams related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution may be occurring if:
- You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine;
- You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access;
- You encounter advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited/unknown sources; or
- Marketers offer you to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.
The only people receiving the vaccine are frontline healthcare workers and elderly people living in facilities, Van Deun said, with additional groups being added later on.
“There will be very well-publicized mechanisms to get it out and groups of individuals who will be authorized to receive it,” he said. “It will not come through unsolicited phone calls, emails, in-person visits to people’s residences.”
Van Deun encouraged people to monitor national news reporting and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website to monitor developments for the addition of any further groups.
“If anyone is getting an unsolicited phone call, email or someone appearing at their doorstep claiming to be a government worker, a healthcare worker, offering them the ability to get the vaccine, that’s a scam,” he said.
With these types of scams, Van Deun said the elderly population is often targeted. As the COVID-19 pandemic has limited traveling during the holidays, he recommended the public to check in with any older relatives, such as parents or grandparents.
“If someone gives them a plausible line about a cure or a vaccine, it may sound great to them and they want to take advantage of it,” Van Deun said. “So it’s incumbent upon the younger generation to check on our senior citizens and make sure that they’re not being victimized by scams like this.”
If someone believes they have fallen victim to a COVID-19 fraud, report it to the HHS-OIG Hotline at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov; FBI Hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov; or CMS/Medicare Hotline at 1-800-MEDICARE.