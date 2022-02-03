FDA approval of "Spikevax" vaccine & Three Rivers testing and vaccination dates.

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine now will be called, “Spikevax,” and is approved for people 18 years and older.

Three Rivers also reported continuing to see a large number of COVID cases across its jurisdiction.

“Three Rivers reminds individuals that vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remains the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community,” Terra Uhing, executive director, said.

Three Rivers is also offering all vaccines at its walk-in clinics. These include the vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), with J&J also including their ages 5-11 doses.

The walk-in clinics include:

Feb. 3 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wahoo Senior Center, 235 E Fourth Street, Wahoo.

Feb. 4 – noon to 3:30 p.m. Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Feb. 6 – 1-4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St., Blair.

Feb. 7 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wahoo Clinic, 1320 31st St., Wahoo.

Feb. 8 – 3-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Three Rivers also reiterated that it has testing in a collaboration with Total Wellness.

“At this time due to the large demand for testing, you must have an appointment to be tested. Insurance may be billed if available, but there will be no direct cost to any patient,” Uhing said.

The testing dates include:

Feb. 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 – 1-5 p.m.

Feb. 8 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 9 – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The testing site is drive-through at 210 E. Military Ave., Fremont and appointments can be made at www.totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd/

Three Rivers also includes contact information for various accommodations or additional information, including:

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know needs resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, contact at 402-704-2255.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, visit the calendar of events on www.threeriverspublichealth.org or call at 402-727-5396.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0