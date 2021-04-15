Fearless 5K – Virtual Run/Walk Against Sexual Assault planned

To participate, runners and walkers register at https://www.raceentry.com/fearless-5k/race-information or at https://www.facebook.com/events/2790917051160329, Kampschneider said.

T-shirts also will be available at https://www.bonfire.com/fearless-5k/ and cost $21.91. The shirts include the race logo on the front and on the back say “Fearless 5K” and include the crisis line number.

“They ship directly to you,” Kampschneider said.

Those who order a T-shirt are asked to wear it when they run or walk and take a photo of themselves in it and send it to The Bridge. Participants can order their shirts anytime and even after the run.

The race and T-shirt sites have places where participants can make donations.

Donors also may make a contribution by sending a check to: The Bridge, 141 S. Union St., Fremont, NE 68025.

“All of those proceeds will go to the services for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence,” Kampschneider said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit has been limited on options for fundraising events.