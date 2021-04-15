Fearless 5K – Virtual Run/Walk Against Sexual Assault planned

Kylie Kampschneider hopes people from near and far will run — or walk — for a good cause.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and The Bridge is hosting a fundraiser.
Kampschneider is sexual assault service coordinator for the nonprofit agency, formerly known as the Crisis Center. Based in Fremont, it serves victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.
Last month, the agency had a 46% increase in new clients seeking help for domestic violence and sexual assault, and a 38% increase in crisis calls.
“Our numbers during COVID have been on the rise and they rise every month,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because more people are able to get out of the house since things are opening up now. It’s really hard to say.”
The agency continually seeks to increase public awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault.
So this month, The Bridge will host the Fearless 5K — Virtual Run/Walk Against Sexual Assault. The 3.1-mile event is set from April 18-24.
Participants can walk or run anytime during that week. They need not complete the entire walk or run at once and can even walk or run on a treadmill.
There is no charge to register.
To participate, runners and walkers register at https://www.raceentry.com/fearless-5k/race-information or at https://www.facebook.com/events/2790917051160329, Kampschneider said.
T-shirts also will be available at https://www.bonfire.com/fearless-5k/ and cost $21.91. The shirts include the race logo on the front and on the back say “Fearless 5K” and include the crisis line number.
“They ship directly to you,” Kampschneider said.
Those who order a T-shirt are asked to wear it when they run or walk and take a photo of themselves in it and send it to The Bridge. Participants can order their shirts anytime and even after the run.
The race and T-shirt sites have places where participants can make donations.
Donors also may make a contribution by sending a check to: The Bridge, 141 S. Union St., Fremont, NE 68025.
“All of those proceeds will go to the services for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence,” Kampschneider said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit has been limited on options for fundraising events.
“So we decided that a virtual run would be something we haven’t done before and anybody can do it, not just people in our area,” Kampschneider said. “It’s been fun to see all the people who it’s actually reached. It’s reached people in different states, family members and friends of the agency, since people can participate virtually instead of an in-person event.”
Kampschneider hopes people will participate in the event, designed to create awareness.
She provides a few statistics and other data, which include:
* Every 73 seconds another American is sexually assaulted.
* One in three females and one in six males will be sexually abused before they reach their 18th birthday.
* Eight out of 10 sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim.
* Victims are often hesitant to report a sexual assault for many reasons: shame, guilt, embarrassment, and most often, fear they won’t be believed.
* It’s common for victims to need time to acknowledge what’s happened to them. One key reason is that many people aren’t sure if what happened to them was “really” rape or don’t want to identify it as that.
* The stereotype of sexual assault involves a “forcible rape.” In fact, it takes many other forms like unwanted touching and sexual harassment. When sexual assault doesn’t match that stereotype, it can make it difficult for survivors to recognize or identify what has happened.
“We can all play a huge role in a victim’s life by believing, listening and supporting them after a discloser,” Kampschneider said.
Kampschneider appreciates clients who come to The Bridge.
“Seeing them be successful and get to the other side of what happened to them is what keeps us driving,” Kampschneider said.
More information can be found at: http://www.bridgefromviolence.com. Information also can be obtained by emailing: info@bridgefromviolence.com or calling 402-721-7235.
Anyone who’s feeling threatened, abused or scared may call the 24-hour (toll free) crisis line at (888) 721-4340. Advocates are available for victims and anyone calling on their behalf to provide crisis intervention, safety planning, information and referrals to other agencies.