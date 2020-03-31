Federal loans available for small businesses affected by coronavirus

Milobar said the process has been streamlined due to the nature of the situation, including the simplification of the platform. He said to ensure quickness, businesses should have information involving payroll and operation costs for last year and this year-to-date ready.

As soon as the application is approved, Milobar said the U.S. Department of the Treasury will deposit the advance check into the business account.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The PPP, which was signed by President Donald Trump last Friday, will allow businesses to receive up to $10 million.

“Everybody worked over the weekend after the bill was passed, and we’re working out the operating procedures,” Milobar said. “We’ve gotten numerous calls from financial institutions, and we basically told them what they should ask their business clients on how to prepare, including employee cost, insurance cost, mortgages, rent and utility cost.”

Like with the EIDL, Milobar said that information will reduce the amount of time it takes to apply for the loan.