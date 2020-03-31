Federal loans available for small businesses affected by coronavirus

Small businesses in communities like Fremont can apply for multiple federal loans as the coronavirus pandemic sees more customers staying home.
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are offering money to businesses with 500 employees or less who have been affected by the pandemic.
“We’ve had disasters, but this is something else, and that’s why we reached out to over 8,000 financial institutions in the United States to help with getting this disaster relief money into individual businesses’ hands,” said Leon Milobar, district director for the Nebraska District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Milobar said the EIDL is a direct loan through the agency, while the PPP will come through the financial institutions it is currently working with. He said Nebraska businesses can apply for the EIDL now while the PPP should become available by the end of the week.
Although the EIDL is offering up to $2 million in assistance, Milobar said businesses can get $10,000 upfront before the rest of the loan.
“We made adjustments to the EIDL program, that $10,000 advance because we realized people needed money sooner,” he said. “And the nice thing about that program, just like the Paycheck Protection Program, part of it is forgivable. All of that $10,000 could be forgivable if it is being used for payroll and other operating expenses.”
Milobar said the process has been streamlined due to the nature of the situation, including the simplification of the platform. He said to ensure quickness, businesses should have information involving payroll and operation costs for last year and this year-to-date ready.
As soon as the application is approved, Milobar said the U.S. Department of the Treasury will deposit the advance check into the business account.
The PPP, which was signed by President Donald Trump last Friday, will allow businesses to receive up to $10 million.
“Everybody worked over the weekend after the bill was passed, and we’re working out the operating procedures,” Milobar said. “We’ve gotten numerous calls from financial institutions, and we basically told them what they should ask their business clients on how to prepare, including employee cost, insurance cost, mortgages, rent and utility cost.”
Like with the EIDL, Milobar said that information will reduce the amount of time it takes to apply for the loan.
“I have told some of the lenders to start setting up appointments for next week for some of their clients as they call in so they can go ahead and schedule them, because hopefully, we’ll have all of that stuff and everything up online,” he said. “And we did tell them we’ll probably make additional adjustments to our loan program as we see the demand or there are questions.”
As the situation continues, Milobar said it will continue to change and people should check the websites for more updates.
“I went home Friday with one thing in mind and how things worked, and I got other information first thing Monday morning,” he said. “You have to think of the millions and millions of businesses that we have here in the state and how many are impacted.”
Milobar said he believes the loans will help stabilize businesses that apply, especially those who have an established workforce.
“They don’t want to go ahead and lose what they have, especially if they have a well-trained workforce and they’ve got good customers,” he said. “Again, this is that cooperation, coordination that is taking place between the employer and the employee, and their final customer, too.”
Businesses can apply for the loans and view the requirements by visiting sba.gov and find more information at fda.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.