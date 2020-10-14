Feed a Farmer program sending free lunches to Fremont area farmers

“Every year we receive more and more nominations from our members, so it is really picking up,” Lea said. “We are incredibly thankful for our sponsors to help make this possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dinkins, who is on the Agriculture Business and Natural Resources Council, said the event was started as just a way for the chamber to show its thanks to farmers.

“It’s just tough this time of year for them. They’re running non-stop, most of them 20-some hours a day if they can if the weather’s right, he said. “And we’re just trying to say thanks and give them lunch.”

Dinkins and others from Butler handed out the meals during about a two-hour period on Oct. 5. He said they usually try to go out around 11 a.m. to catch farmers before they start eating their own lunch.

Each year, Dinkins said he tries to switch up where he travels to deliver the meals, usually within a 10-mile range of Fremont. This year, he said he went north on U.S. Highway 77.

“I think last year, I went west toward North Bend, I think the year before, we went east toward Arlington,” Dinkins said. “So we just kind of change it up.”

With the farmers receiving the meals, Dinkins said they’re always thankful.