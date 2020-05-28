Feeding Fremont to deliver free FPS meals to students in need

“They’re going to leave it on the doorstep and ring the doorbell, but they’re not going to hand anything to people,” Lowe said. “If they have symptoms, they can’t do it.”

To prepare for next week, Lowe said Feeding Fremont will print flyers in both English and Spanish to deliver around the city.

“We’re going to go to certain parts of town and leave them on doorsteps where we know that it’s hard for those people to get to a school,” she said. “For example, there’s a trailer park behind Davenport. Well, it’s not safe for them to walk to Linden because they have to cross the railroad tracks.”

For Lowe, she said this is the first time she’s run a volunteer event. Although she felt helpless during the pandemic, she said the process has been relatively easy with the help from Kobza and Cudley.

“The hardest part will be if we get a lot of families and matching them up with drivers, but that’s not really going to be that big of a deal because there’s three of us working on it,” she said. “But you come with an idea, and you get some people who are also good idea people and you just make it happen.”

Lowe said the program will run until whenever FPS runs out of meals for students.