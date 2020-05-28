Feeding Fremont to deliver free FPS meals to students in need

Even though Fremont Public Schools closed its doors in March with the COVID-19 pandemic, it still made sure its students didn’t go hungry.
With free lunches at Bell Field, Linden and Washington elementary schools, and Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park, children under the age of 18 can eat for free Mondays and Thursdays this summer.
But while talking with a friend who teaches at Linden, FPS instructional coach Janet Lowe was informed about a family with three young children who had a dangerous walk down Broad Street if they wanted a meal, as their parents worked during the day.
“I told my friend, ‘OK, I’ll get their food to them,’” Lowe said. “And then I hung up and I thought, ‘You know, they can’t be the only kids in Fremont that have this issue.’”
With the help of Erica Kobza and Brent Cudley, Lowe started Feeding Fremont, an all-volunteer delivery service for Fremont children in need of meals.
The service will start on Monday, June 1, and will run through the summer until FPS stops offering the meals. Volunteers or families in need can sign up online by visiting tinyurl.com/feedingfremont, where they will be matched together.
Lowe said she reached out to Kobza and Cudley for help immediately after her initial conversation, the latter suggesting a Meals on Wheels-type scenario.
“He created a website with a questionnaire for if you wanted to volunteer or if you needed food,” she said. “And then Erica came up with the flyer and she’s created the Facebook page, and we’ve just taken it from there.”
The lunches are available in-person Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Field, Linden and Washington, as well as 11 a.m. to noon at Meadowbrook.
Feeding Fremont will make its deliveries between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Those interested in the deliveries must fill out a questionnaire including how many children need meals, which days deliveries can be made and any other special instructions.
Lowe said Feeding Fremont has already gotten some delivery requests as well as volunteers, many of whom are teachers in the FPS system.
“They can sign up to help and they get to pick which days they can’t do it or how many they are willing to deliver, how many stops to make, which area of town they’d be willing to do it in and which schools they’ll pick the food up at,” she said.
Volunteers are required to wear a mask and have a vehicle to use for the stops.
“They’re going to leave it on the doorstep and ring the doorbell, but they’re not going to hand anything to people,” Lowe said. “If they have symptoms, they can’t do it.”
To prepare for next week, Lowe said Feeding Fremont will print flyers in both English and Spanish to deliver around the city.
“We’re going to go to certain parts of town and leave them on doorsteps where we know that it’s hard for those people to get to a school,” she said. “For example, there’s a trailer park behind Davenport. Well, it’s not safe for them to walk to Linden because they have to cross the railroad tracks.”
For Lowe, she said this is the first time she’s run a volunteer event. Although she felt helpless during the pandemic, she said the process has been relatively easy with the help from Kobza and Cudley.
“The hardest part will be if we get a lot of families and matching them up with drivers, but that’s not really going to be that big of a deal because there’s three of us working on it,” she said. “But you come with an idea, and you get some people who are also good idea people and you just make it happen.”
Lowe said the program will run until whenever FPS runs out of meals for students.
“If we continue to be isolated or quarantined and the schools have food to provide, we’ll have to figure out a way to get it delivered to people,” she said. “We might have to find people that are retired or something.”
But for Lowe, she said Feeding Fremont is just a way she can give back to the community.
“We know that we have a lot of food-insecure families in Fremont in our schools, and we just want to do what we can to alleviate that,” she said. “We also know we have lots of families who maybe are affected by not being able to work at all or work as many hours, and so this is just another way we can help them.”
